Perry’s Properties: October 18, 2019

It’s that time of the week again! Time to take a look at some of… PERRY’S PROPERTIES!

161 Kendrick Lane, Flinton – Listed by The Jordan Conrad Team 814-935-4122

Listing Price: $200,000

DETAILS: Stunning 2 bedroom ranch home situated on approx. 1 acre in the Glendale Yearound community. Built in 2014, this home has all the features you dream of including bamboo flooring, radiant floor heating, custom cabinets, double oven, ceramic tile walk-in shower in the master bath, walk-in closet, first-floor laundry, large finished basement, and attached heated 2 car garage! Part of the basement could easily be made into a 3rd bedroom. Enjoy all the perks of Glendale year-round without having to use the gate access.

1009-1011 Main Street, Lilly – Listed by Josh Stringent 814-270-4208

DETAILS: OPEN HOUSE THIS SUNDAY

Listing Price: $115,000

Renovated and updated Duplex on both sides. Each side boasts 2 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms with beautiful woodwork. Nice size rooms upstairs and downstairs, Kitchen had laminate floors with floating shelves. Washer, dryer, fridge, and stove included on each side. Each side has own 100 amp electrical service, own water meter, and each has its own 250-gallon oil tank with oil forced air furnace and brand new hot water tanks. Has a walkout basement to the backyard. Brand new Metal roof was installed last year. Both sides also have newer Anderson windows. The only difference between the 2 sides are the 1011 side has a heated mudroom and the living room is extended. The owner is open to serious buyers purchasing one side of the Duplex or will sell as a whole. Quiet Neighborhood! Must see!

902 E Atlantic Avenue, Altoona – Listed by Dan Disabato 814-569-6324

Listing Price: $214,900

DETAILS: This beautiful 3 bedroom home has been updated with an open concept feel. Just added new flooring and a lofted 10 x 12 barn shed with a 7-year warranty. This home offers keyless entry on front door, a 2 car garage, tremendous views of the PA mountains, 2 decks( one covered) for the endless opportunities to entertain. The house sitting on a cul de sac is just another added bonus for privacy. The updates of Central vac, central air, quartz countertops, new flooring, gas fireplace, brand new landscaping, newer furnace, the list goes on and on with this home.

154 Woods Lane, Altoona – Listed by Paula Debolt 814-360-2809

Listing Price: $272,900

DETAILS: OPEN HOUSE 10/20/19 1- 3:00 pm. Location!Location!Location!Situated in the highly sought after Bellwood Antis School District, this well maintained oversized bi-level house with a 2 car garage & lighted pillars Welcomes You Home! It’s on a semi-private beautifully landscaped .48 acre & surrounded by split-fenced rail & backs up to the woods. Entertaining your family & friends is easy whether rain or shine because of the large deck & the huge enclosed 3 season sunroom with an expanse of windows on 3 sides to enjoy the beautifully landscaped backyard. Imagine having your cup of morning coffee on the large deck, sighting deer or wild turkey! The home has a newer roof, furnace, a/c unit & has lots of storage areas. An easy commute from I99 Pinecroft Exit to State College, Huntingdon, Tyrone & Altoona!