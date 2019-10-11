Perry’s Properties: October 11, 2019

Perry Wellington Realty is a full service real estate brokerage based in Hollidaysburg with offices around the region. They offer mortgages through Circuit Mortgage, real estate for buyers and seller, as well as, a real estate training school. Plus, they only take 4.5% commission! For more information visit Perry Wellington Realty. Office Phone Numbers: Hollidaysburg: (814) 695-5323 State College: (814) 273-1446 Johnstown: (814) 619-0256 Huntingdon: (814) 251-9725 Bedford: (814) 310-0099 Scranton: (570) 309-6136 Reading; (610) 440-4336 Circuit Mortgage: Hollidaysburg: (814) 693-5337

It’s that time of the week again!

Time to take a look at some of…. Perry’s Properties!

538 Bedford Street, Claysburg – Listed by Rachel Conrad 814-502-2309

Now down $10,000! New Price: $124,950

Details: Beautifully updated 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home. This home features a large open concept kitchen and dining area, great for entertaining. Convenient first-floor laundry and half bath are located right off the kitchen. Enjoy warm summer nights on the screened-in front porch. Upstairs you will find three bedrooms and one full bathroom. The master bedroom and second bedroom include large walk-in closets. Call today for your showing!

Open house this Sunday

604 Justin Street, Hollidaysburg – Listed by Jordan Conrad – 814-935-4122

New Price: $379,900

Details: Open house 10/13 from Noon to 1:30 p.m. – Custom built home by Campbell Builders in Rolling Hills North. This 1 story home was built in 2008 and has so much to offer. The main level is open and has 3 bedrooms. The master has a large en suite and walk-in closet that connects to the bathroom and bedroom. There is access to the private rear deck from the master suite as well. The other two bedrooms have a jack and jill bathroom. There is a formal dining room and kitchen that is open to the living room which has a natural gas fireplace and two sun tunnels. The basement is finished with a home theater and full bath. There is a separate utility room that is large and was previously used in part as a home gym. The lot is almost half an acre and backs up to the woods for lots of privacy. There is a 2 car garage and fire pit!

308 27th Avenue, Altoona – New Listing by Gretchen Gunnett 814-414-2673

Listing Price: $119,900

Details: New listing! Captivating home in the Fairview neighborhood featuring 3 bedrooms and 1.5 baths. Home has been remarkably updated from top to bottom. Hardwood and carpet throughout. Step outside to a covered front porch or step outside from the beautiful kitchen onto a covered back deck and enjoy your fenced in yard. Check out our 3d tour.

10370 Ray Road, Huntingdon – New Listing by Sherry Perow 814-644-3865

Listing Price: $192,000

Details: New listing! Nestle into this two-story mountain stone home in a convenient location close to shopping, Raystown lake and just across the road from golfing. This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is situated on 1.8 level acres with a wrap-around driveway, plenty of parking and a two-car garage. Enjoy the winter evenings snuggling in front of the wood-burning fireplace. The office just off the living room is great for those work from home days and boasts an exposed mountain stone wall. Attic and basement are partially finished and waiting for you to make it your own. Beautiful first floor and second-floor foyer with hardwood flooring. This home is a must-see and is priced to sell.