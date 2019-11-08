Perry’s Properties: November 8, 2019

Perry Wellington Realty is a full service real estate brokerage based in Hollidaysburg with offices around the region. They offer mortgages through Circuit Mortgage, real estate for buyers and seller, as well as, a real estate training school. Plus, they only take 4.5% commission! For more information visit Perry Wellington Realty. Office Phone Numbers: Hollidaysburg: (814) 695-5323 State College: (814) 273-1446 Johnstown: (814) 619-0256 Huntingdon: (814) 251-9725 Bedford: (814) 310-0099 Scranton: (570) 309-6136 Reading; (610) 440-4336 Circuit Mortgage: Hollidaysburg: (814) 693-5337

It’s that time of the week again… Time to take a look at some of… Perry’s Properties!

1950 Linden Hall Road, Boalsburg – Listing by The Annette Yorks Group 814-243-1446

NEW PRICE! $1,150,000

4 BR, 4 1/2 Bath on 4.09 acres

11051 Shack On Rock Way, Huntingdon – Listed by Alexis Thompson 814-699-0212

NEW PRICE: $515,000!

Details: Tranquil lodge on over 20 acres within 10 minutes to Historic Downtown Huntingdon and 10 minutes to Raystown Lake. Million-dollar views from all angles of this amazing home. Secluded and private but close to everything! New paint, new carpet, built-in 2006 with new Luxury Vinyl Plank being installed end of May throughout most of the first floor. Major highlights include a first-floor in-law suite, mudroom with laundry, three-story foyer with amazing windows, huge great room, extra large kitchen with a Hibachi Grill, master suite on the second floor with private balcony, and a fun loft on the third. Just wait until you see the gigantic basement with a full bathroom and the opportunity for two other bedrooms and a large rec room. Attached over-sized garage with additional living space above.

St. Marys Street, Lilly – Listed by Dawn Pellas 814-932-9745

DETAILS: 38.41 gently sloping, newly surveyed, wooded acres. Wildlife abounds on this property; it is a naturalist’s dream. Build your dream home in seclusion, or simply enjoy this property for its beauty. The property has public water, public sewer, electric, phone, and cable available.

Located 20 minutes from the City of Altoona, 11 minutes from the town of Ebensburg, two minutes away from the 8,604 acres of State Game Lands No. 198, five minutes from the town of Cresson, and only two minutes from the town of Lilly Borough, this property has many opportunities nearby.

Timber valuation performed by a forestry consultant in July of 2018. The timber has a total current market value of between $62,500 and $75,000.

Commercial Land, Goods Lane, Altoona – Listed By Jordan Conrad 814-935-4122

DETAILS: Over 35 acres of prime commercial land with frontage on both sides of I-99! Two listings… available together as one property or will subdivide into 2 parcels. Approx 23.03 acres off I-99 North adjacent to The Altoona Grand Hotel on Plank Road and Approx 12.94 acres off I-99 South and Goods Ln right across the street from the Logan Valley Mall.