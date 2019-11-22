Perry’s Properties: November 22, 2019

Perry Wellington Realty is a full service real estate brokerage based in Hollidaysburg with offices around the region. They offer mortgages through Circuit Mortgage, real estate for buyers and seller, as well as, a real estate training school. Plus, they only take 4.5% commission! For more information visit Perry Wellington Realty. Office Phone Numbers: Hollidaysburg: (814) 695-5323 State College: (814) 273-1446 Johnstown: (814) 619-0256 Huntingdon: (814) 251-9725 Bedford: (814) 310-0099 Scranton: (570) 309-6136 Reading; (610) 440-4336 Circuit Mortgage: Hollidaysburg: (814) 693-5337

Perry's Properties!

8347 Willow Hollow Road, Claysburg – Listed by Ben Johnson 814-934-9166

Listing price: $234,900

Details: Step inside this beautifully finished new construction octagon home overlooking the 5th hole of the blue knob 4 season resort golf course. Feel the warmth from the wood-burning fireplace with a reclaimed barn beam mantle and surround, accented with knotty pine cathedral ceilings and a 72″ 8 blade ceiling fan. Relax and unwind with the thermostatic waterfall style shower towers in each bathroom. Very low maintenance exterior landscaping with an oval driveway and a parking area for multiple vehicles. The very low HOA fees cover road maintenance and trash collection. The octagon style home is very efficient resulting in low heating expenses.

8229 Cherry Wood Lane, Claysburg – Listed by Lori Kensinger 814-330-6289

Listing price: $304,900

Details: Custom built home by McCloskey builders. 3 bedroom, 3 bath featuring an open bright floor plan with vaulted ceilings in the open concept great room…. entertain in the kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and an island. The kitchen flows into the dining area and great room where you find a cozy, stacked stone fireplace. The master bedroom offers a large closet and a master bathroom with a large jetted tub, tiled shower, and double vanity. 2 spacious bedrooms share a jack-n-jill bathroom.

815 Broadway, Altoona – Listed by Ben Johnson 814-934-9166

Listing price: $130,000

Details: Fall in love with this tastefully updated brick beauty within walking distance to Penn State Altoona campus, the Juniata memorial spray park & Mama Randazzo’s. Enjoy the private deck and heated above ground swimming pool while being close to all the amenities of the city. Beautiful hardwood floors, a full bathroom on every floor, large master bedroom and a 1st floor laundry room complete this gem in the city.

327 Red Oak Road Flinton – Listed by Christopher Barnhart 814-619-3915

Listing price: $160,000

Details: Beautiful 2 bedroom and 2 bathroom log cabin with 2 car detached garage on 1 acre inside Glendale year-round. This could be your weekend getaway or even permanent residence. Cabin is “turn-key” ready and fully furnished. Ready to use right now!!! Kitchen and both bathrooms have been updated. Real wood fireplace with 1 cord of wood ready to burn. Spacious 2 car garage has a large room above that could be a workshop, storage, etc. Glendale year-round is a gated community located minutes from Glendale Lake and Prince Gallitzin State Park. Community pool, tennis, basketball, security, and more.