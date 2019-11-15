Perry’s Properties: November 15, 2019

Perry Wellington Realty is a full service real estate brokerage based in Hollidaysburg with offices around the region. They offer mortgages through Circuit Mortgage, real estate for buyers and seller, as well as, a real estate training school. Plus, they only take 4.5% commission! For more information visit Perry Wellington Realty. Office Phone Numbers: Hollidaysburg: (814) 695-5323 State College: (814) 273-1446 Johnstown: (814) 619-0256 Huntingdon: (814) 251-9725 Bedford: (814) 310-0099 Scranton: (570) 309-6136 Reading; (610) 440-4336 Circuit Mortgage: Hollidaysburg: (814) 693-5337

It’s that time of the week again! Time to take a look at some of…. Perry’s Properties!

1009-1011 Main Street, Lilly – Listed By Josh Stringent 814-270-4208

DETAILS: NEW PRICE! NOW $105,000 (DOWN $10K FROM $115,000)

Renovated and updated Duplex on both sides. Each side boasts 2 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms with beautiful woodwork. Nice size rooms upstairs and downstairs, Kitchen had laminate floors with floating shelves. Washer, dryer, fridge, and stove included on each side. Each side has own 100 amp electrical service, own water meter, and each has their own oil 250-gallon oil tank with oil forced air furnace and brand new hot water tanks. Has a walkout basement to the backyard. A brand new Metal roof was installed last year. Both sides also have newer Anderson windows. The only difference between the 2 sides are the 1011 side has a heated mudroom and the living room is extended. The owner is open to serious buyers purchasing one side of the Duplex or will sell as a whole. Quiet Neighborhood! Must see!

107 Ajit Road, Friedens – Listed By The Jordan Conrad Team 814-693-5513

Listing Price: $169,900

DETAILS: This is an updated bilevel home on a corner lot with plenty of features! The main level has 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. The master bedroom has an ensuite full bath. There is hardwood floors in the living room and hallway. The kitchen / dining area has ceramic tile flooring and has access to the rear deck/pool area! The kitchen appliances are included! The finished basement features a laundry room with included appliances, half bath, and wood burning fireplace. There is a newer roof, windows, and composite front porch! 2 car garage!

401-405 Main Street, Gallitzin – Listed By The Adam Conrad Team 814-693-5669

Listing Price: $100,00

DETAILS: 5 Units which have historically generated good rental income. Parking lot at the end of the block is included in the sale. Extra income from coin operated washer dryer x2. Units are a good mix of 2 and 3 Bedroom and 1 even has a garage. New gas boiler. Tenants pay electric and cooking gas.

1325 Knob Run Road, Duncansville – Listed By George Pisanick 814-381-5758

Listing Price: $180,000

DETAILS: This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath manufactured home with an addition sits on 15.41 acres. It was purchased in 2001 and placed on a permanent foundation and includes a 2-car garage built in 1980 and a large pole building built by the Amish in ’95-’96. Both out-buildings have heat and electric. Regular assessment on the property according to courthouse tax office is $226,000. Property is in Clean and Green Program. All mineral rights convey with the property. There is a stream and springs on the property. Title to the manufactured home has been retired.