Perry’s Properties: March 28, 2020

It’s that time again! Time for another Perry’s Properties!

396 HAVERSHIRE BOULEVARD, STATE COLLEGE – LISTED BY PAULA DEBOLT 814-360-2809

LISTING PRICE: $379,900

DETAILS: Check out our Virtual Tour, give us a call, & we will help you EXPERIENCE THIS HOME! This house has a lot to offer with its huge Open Concept Kitchen with Pantry & Dining area overlooking the Family Room with its gas fireplace. The front room off the Foyer can be used as an Office/Den or Formal Living Room. Off the hallway to the garage is the 1st floor large Laundry room & Half Bath. Up the stairs & on the left is the wonderful Master Bedroom with its tray ceiling,walk in closet, & Master Bath. On the right is another Full Bath & two more Bedrooms with plenty of closet space. The unfinished Walk Out Basement plumbed for another bathroom provides you the opportunity to design it the way you want it! House also is equipped with an 8 camera security DVR system. Seller to ADD Deck.



2. 793 APPLEDALE LANE, DUNCANSVILLE – LISTED BY TERESA LARATONDA

LISTING PRICE: $224,900

DETAILS: Teresa says this is a must take a look, property in Duncansville. 3 bedrooms and 3 baths plus 3 garage stalls! The home has been well maintained and has lots of living space. There is a cozy wood burning brick fireplace to enjoy on cool days. The dining room has sliding glass doors to a covered deck. You’ll also find some fantastic outdoor space with a patio off the deck area.



432 3RD AVENUE PATTON – LISTED BY BRIAN WILT – 814-502-6248

LISTING PRICE: $267,000

DETAILS: Enjoy the peace and quiet of the country on 14 acres of private land in Patton. Privacy, yet close to local conveniences, this home boasts 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, and an office. The gorgeous Patrick kitchen features stainless appliances, tons of cabinet space, and an enormous island. Spacious master suite on the first floor. First-floor laundry. Efficient, low-cost utilities. Plus a two-car garage and a shed. Quality and attention to detail was taken into all aspects of this house from the oak trim throughout to the open layout plan. Sit on the wrap-around porch and take in the beautiful scenery. This home has it all!

384 LITTLE VALLEY ROAD, CLAYSBURG – LISTED BY THE ADAM CONRAD TEAM 814-693-5669

LISTING PRICE:

DETAILS: This is your chance to own a beautiful ski in/ski out home! The property is located right on the ski slopes at Blue Knob resort. So if you like to ski, it’s perfect for you! This is a 5 bedroom, 2 bath duplex with spectacular views! Vaulted ceilings in the kitchen with large windows and a large deck give you the opportunity to enjoy that view from almost anywhere in the home.



NEW LISTING!

104 AUGUSTA DRIVE, HOLLIDAYSBURG – LISTED BY JORDAN CONRAD TEAM 814-693-5513

LISTING PRICE: $235,000

DETAILS: Enjoy one story living in this beautiful duplex in the highly desirable Scotch Valley subdivision! This home offers 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, all located off the beautifully updated open-concept kitchen with stainless steel appliances. There is also a newly added composite deck off the kitchen area, perfect for a grill and patio furniture. The full-sized, walkout basement, features high ceilings and plenty of space, ready to be completed by its next owner! Move-in ready!!! Virtual tour at perrywellingtonrealty.com



