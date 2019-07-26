Perry’s Properties July 26, 2019

- 210 AXELLE STREET HOLLIDAYSBURG – LISTED BY GEORGE PISANICK
Every detail was carefully selected and quality crafted in this custom built 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bath home on 8.71 acres in Scotch Valley Acres. Beautiful hardwood, ceramic and marble tiled floors flow through the main level from the 24′ tall foyer that leads you to the beautiful staircase that ascends to the upper level. Enjoy get-togethers in the generously-sized living and family areas with custom marble and stone fireplaces as you entertain in the spacious, high ceiling dining room and large kitchen with custom-built cabinetry. Upstairs, the master bedroom, complete with generous WIC and ensuite, ensures an escape to your private space. There are 4 more bedrooms on the upper level as well as an office area. Two dramatic stairways lead to the large tiled rec room in the lower level.
- 426 PENDER ROAD, JOHNSTOWN – LISTED BY QUENNA SMITH
Privacy with country views in beautiful Somerset County. This property has so much to offer with top of the line construction and add-ons. Geothermal heat/central air with 3 air handlers & hot water radiant floor in lower level family room, 2 propane fireplaces, Cathedral ceilings, Superior walls, security system, 3 spring water fishing ponds, Shed with electricity, Screened in rear porch. Beautiful wooded areas for hiking, and hunting on this 49.8-acre property. Currently in Clean and Green. Ask about the one year basic home warranty.
- 3238 HICKORY HOLLOW ROAD, SIX MILE RUN – LISTED BY ADAM CONRAD
Fantastic farmhouse with some of the richest land to grow and farm yet close to town and is on city water and sewer! The land supports cattle and horses and you can even grow Christmas Trees! Multiple barns are included on this 31-acre property with deer and turkey and all kinds of wildlife. Maybe you would like a hunting preserve or just enjoy the peace and quiet. There is a stocked pond and multiple springs on the property as well. The house is a log home with multiple fuel sources including an outdoor furnace. You get so much for your home or vacation getaway. Don’t forget to ask about the duck!
- 444 S. JULIANA STREET, BEDFORD – LISTED BY ALEXIS THOMPSON
Beautiful turn-key Victorian home in the heart of Downtown Historic Bedford. Own a piece of history filled with gorgeous crown molding, original redone hardwood floors, marble fireplaces, and large front porch. The kitchen is updated with stainless appliances, a double oven, new cabinets, and quartz countertops. Brand new tile flooring in the kitchen. Upstairs you’ll find four bedrooms, a full bathroom, and a spacious laundry room. The attic is finished and features an additional two rooms along with a whole section for storage. The basement is very spacious and features a historically correct fireplace, that is huge! Schedule a showing of this gorgeous home and start enjoying all that Downtown Bedford has to offer!
4.5% Commission!
Perry Wellington Realty is a full service real estate brokerage based in Hollidaysburg with offices around the region. They offer mortgages through Circuit Mortgage, real estate for buyers and seller, as well as, a real estate training school. Plus, they only take 4.5% commission! For more information visit Perry Wellington Realty.
Office Phone Numbers:
Hollidaysburg: (814) 695-5323
State College: (814) 273-1446
Johnstown: (814) 619-0256
Huntingdon: (814) 251-9725
Bedford: (814) 310-0099
Scranton: (570) 309-6136
Reading; (610) 440-4336
Circuit Mortgage:
Hollidaysburg: (814) 693-5337