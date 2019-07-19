Perry’s Properties July 19, 2019

Perry Wellington 4.5 takes a look at some great listings on this week’s Perry’s Properties!
- 304 Baker Lane – Altoona – PRICE DROP! NEW PRICE: $286,000! This 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath Colonial Revival bi-level is located in beautiful Beverly Hills Subdivision. This active neighborhood sits just minutes from both UPMC and Penn State Altoona campus and is a great place to enjoy nature and watch as the sun rises over the mountain. The owners have done extensive updating and renovating during their period of ownership. Private patio and backyard call you back to nature. All new flooring throughout. The huge upgraded kitchen is a perfect fit for fantastic food prep and conversation. The vaulted ceilings soar on the main floor and make the gas Mendota fireplace the center of attention. The grounds are meticulously landscaped. The roof has a 50 year warranty. New garage doors and siding. 2-bay heated garage. Home Warranty included.
- 921 Franklin – Street Roaring Spring – NEW PRICE! $179,900 – This is a completely updated brick home in Roaring Spring! The home is situated on the hill near the athletic field. The interior of the home features freshly painted walls, ceilings, and woodwork. The home has a newer (3-year-old) roof, new windows, and new flooring throughout. The kitchen has all new countertops, cherry cabinets, and includes appliances. There is a laundry room on the main level with included washer and dryer. The main level powder room has been completely remodeled as well. The second floor has 4 bedrooms and a remodeled full bath with a double bowl vanity. The third floor has a bonus room. Other property features include a fenced yard, inground pool with new liner, grilling and eating area on the pool level, and a detached garage and carport with alley access.
- 135 Saint Paul St – Nicktown – This amazing 3 bedroom 4 bath ranch custom built home is a must-see! This property features an amazing open floor plan with vaulted ceilings, 3 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, kitchen, walk-in pantry, living room and laundry on the first floor. The basement offers a finished family room with bar and fireplace. For the handyman or hobby enthusiast, there is a 1 bay garage perfect for you! The additional oversized 2 bay garage is perfect for vehicles and more. This property with one owner has Geothermal heat and heated flooring. Sitting on 6.9 acres you are close to town but can have privacy in your backyard.
- 4903 Walnut Ave – Altoona – Beautifully maintained & updated 3 bedroom, 2 bath ranch style home with a 1 car attached garage in a small quiet neighborhood near Ebner Elementary. This home features a newly updated kitchen, bathrooms, & new flooring throughout. The unfinished basement could be used for many purposes: another family room, recreation room, man cave/bar room, in-home gym, etc. There is also a separate room for storage and a laundry room. The 1 car attached garage is heated and drywalled. The nice flat backyard with a newly installed patio and fire pit is perfect for entertaining family and guests. Don’t miss out on this move-in ready ranch-style home!
4.5% Commission!
Perry Wellington Realty is a full-service real estate brokerage based in Hollidaysburg with offices around the region. They offer mortgages through Circuit Mortgage, real estate for buyers and seller, as well as, a real estate training school. Plus, they only take 4.5% commission! For more information visit Perry Wellington Realty.
Office Phone Numbers:
Hollidaysburg: (814) 695-5323
State College: (814) 273-1446
Johnstown: (814) 619-0256
Huntingdon: (814) 251-9725
Bedford: (814) 310-0099
Scranton: (570) 309-6136
Reading: (610) 440-4336
Lewistown: (717) 363-8631
Circuit Mortgage:
Hollidaysburg: (814) 693-5337