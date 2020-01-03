Perry’s Properties – January 3, 2020

Perry Wellington Realty is a full service real estate brokerage based in Hollidaysburg with offices around the region. They offer mortgages through Circuit Mortgage, real estate for buyers and seller, as well as, a real estate training school. Plus, they only take 4.5% commission! For more information visit Perry Wellington Realty. Office Phone Numbers: Hollidaysburg: (814) 695-5323 State College: (814) 273-1446 Johnstown: (814) 619-0256 Huntingdon: (814) 251-9725 Bedford: (814) 310-0099 Scranton: (570) 309-6136 Reading; (610) 440-4336 Circuit Mortgage: Hollidaysburg: (814) 693-5337

4.5% Commission!

Office Phone Numbers:

Hollidaysburg: (814) 695-5323

State College: (814) 273-1446

Johnstown: (814) 619-0256

Huntingdon: (814) 251-9725

Bedford: (814) 310-0099

Scranton: (570) 309-6136

Reading; (610) 440-4336



Circuit Mortgage:

Hollidaysburg: (814) 693-5337

It’s that time again! Time to take a look at some of …. PERRY’S PROPERTIES!

271 N. GAIL STREET, HOLLIDAYSBURG – LISTED BY JORDAN CONRAD TEAM 814-693-5513

NEW PRICE: $375,000

DETAILS: This updated cedar home is a rare find! Located in the desirable development of Rolling Hills, this one-story home has everything you could ask for, even a heated in-ground pool! The main level has an updated eat-in kitchen, 3 bedrooms (master bedroom has a walk-in closet and ensuite bath), one additional full bath, loft above the living room, access to the rear deck, and formal dining room. The basement has a wet bar and plenty of space to entertain. There is a walkout to the pool area and a laundry room as well. There is a wood burner and wood fireplace in the basement. The home has central air, plenty of storage space throughout, and a 2 bay garage with office built into the one side.

384 LITTLE VALLEY ROAD, CLAYSBURG – LISTED BY THE ADAM CONRAD TEAM 814-693-5669

LISTING PRICE: $425,000

DETAILS: This is your chance to own a beautiful ski-in/ski-out home! The property is located right on the ski slopes at Blue Knob Resort. So if you like to ski, it’s perfect for you! This is a 5 bedroom, 2 bath duplex with spectacular views! Vaulted ceilings in the kitchen with large windows and a large deck give you the opportunity to enjoy that view from almost anywhere in the home.

51 STIMELY ROAD, LEWISTOWN – LISTED BY: KIM RICKERT, PWR LEWISTOWN 717-994-1933

LISTING PRICE: $295,000

DETAILS: Ranch home situated on 10.9 acres with beautiful views of surrounding mountains, attached 2 car garage, garden shed and plenty of room for a garden. Home features include pine plank floors throughout most of the home, breakfast room, master suite wing with convenient access to the laundry room, living room with electric fireplace and wood-beamed vaulted ceiling. The basement level is partially finished with family room, kitchenette, bath, woodstove, hobby/craft area and plenty of additional space to entertain. Property is a semi-secluded location, yet close to town.

ST. MARY’S STREET REAR, LILLY – LISTED BY DAWN PELLAS 814-932-9745

LISTING PRICE: $135,000

DETAILS: Own 38.41 acres of beautiful newly surveyed, wooded land! This is a nature lover’s paradise with lots of wildlife to enjoy. Build your dream home surrounded by nature or leave it as it is & enjoy it for all of its natural beauty! It’s perfect for hunting or hiking with many trails throughout. You can also subdivide & create a development! The property has access to public water, public sewer, electric, phone, and cable. Cresson, Duncansville, Hollidaysburg, Altoona, and Ebensburg are all about 15-20 minutes away! Land can be used for timber as well & has a current market value between $62, 000 & $75, 000! So many possibilities! NOTE: Cell tower is NOT located on this property.