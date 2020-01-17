Perry’s Properties: January 17, 2019

Perry Wellington Realty is a full service real estate brokerage based in Hollidaysburg with offices around the region. They offer mortgages through Circuit Mortgage, real estate for buyers and seller, as well as, a real estate training school. Plus, they only take 4.5% commission! For more information visit Perry Wellington Realty. Office Phone Numbers: Hollidaysburg: (814) 695-5323 State College: (814) 273-1446 Johnstown: (814) 619-0256 Huntingdon: (814) 251-9725 Bedford: (814) 310-0099 Scranton: (570) 309-6136 Reading; (610) 440-4336 Circuit Mortgage: Hollidaysburg: (814) 693-5337

It’s that time of the week again…. Time to take a look at some of…. Perry’s Properties!

217 Grazierville Road, Tyrone – Listed By The Jordan Conrad Team 814-693-5513

NEW LISTING PRICE: $150,000

DETAILS: This is an immaculate ranch style home in the Bellwood-Antis School District. This home has countless updates and features, making it a MUST SEE home!! 3 bedrooms and 1 full bath on the main level. The living room has abundant natural light from the picture window. The eat-in kitchen is updated and features included appliances. There is a sunroom off the kitchen perfect for any season with views of the rolling landscape! The adjacent patio has composite flooring and is a perfect place to grill or entertain guests. The backyard has fruit trees and a shed with a metal roof. The home has a full basement with a laundry area and included washer and dryer. There is a carport and turnaround section off the main driveway. The home even has a generator and central air!

51 Brethren Lane, Duncansville – Listed By Gretchen Gunnett

OPEN HOUSE: Sunday, Jan 19th from 12:00-1:30 p.m.

LISTING PRICE: $195,000

DETAILS: One STORY LIVING! This ranch style home has more to offer than meets the eye. One integral garage and a two-car attached. Five bedrooms make up this home with two full bathrooms. Warm-up by the fireplace or sit by the picture window in the living room. This home is a must-see!

415 Parkview Lane, Altoona – Listed By Adam Conrad Team 814-693-5669

OPEN HOUSE SUNDAY JANUARY 19TH 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

LISTING PRICE: $165,000

DETAILS: Low-maintenance 5th floor secure condo unit with an amazing view! Amenities include the use of exercise room, social room, inside parking space, and individual storage unit. HOA fees include water, sewer, trash removal, snow removal, common area insurance, and maintenance.

230 E Lee Avenue, Altoona – Listed By Jason Jones 814-207-6652

NEW PRICE!! $135,000

DETAILS: Check out this beautiful, updated home in a quiet neighborhood near Penn State Altoona. This is listed by Jason Jones. Jason says it’s a spectacular 3 bedroom, 2 bath ranch-style home with great curb appeal. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout the main level along with an updated kitchen. Lower level includes a family room, office area, laundry, and tons of storage. Central air for those hot summer months and a nice large covered deck outback for entertaining. Jason says the sellers are motivated!