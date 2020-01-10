Perry’s Properties: January 10, 2020

Perry Wellington Realty is a full service real estate brokerage based in Hollidaysburg with offices around the region. They offer mortgages through Circuit Mortgage, real estate for buyers and seller, as well as, a real estate training school. Plus, they only take 4.5% commission! For more information visit Perry Wellington Realty. Office Phone Numbers: Hollidaysburg: (814) 695-5323 State College: (814) 273-1446 Johnstown: (814) 619-0256 Huntingdon: (814) 251-9725 Bedford: (814) 310-0099 Scranton: (570) 309-6136 Reading; (610) 440-4336 Circuit Mortgage: Hollidaysburg: (814) 693-5337

It’s that time of the week again! Time to take a look at some of….

PERRY’S PROPERTIES!

471 MOSER ROAD, ALTOONA – LISTED BY TIFFANY SETTLE 814-283-5686

*OPEN HOUSE SUNDAY, JANUARY 12TH FROM 1 P.M. TO 3 P.M.

LISTING PRICE: $330,000

DETAILS: Beautiful 4 bedroom ranch on over 2 acres with a large barn, a 2 car integral and a 2 car detached garage! There is also an equipment shed on property. Inside, the home is nicely updated. It features a nicely appointed kitchen, gorgeous dining room and a unique octagon style family room with high ceilings! All for $330,000!

208 ESAU STREET HOLLIDAYSBURG – LISTED BY MIKE MCINTYRE 814-934-6225

*OPEN HOUSE SUNDAY, JANUARY 12TH FROM 11:30 P.M. TO 1 P.M.

LISTING PRICE: $250,000 –

DETAILS: Move-in ready home in the very desirable Hallowdale Estates. This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home has been updated throughout and features a spacious living room with a gorgeous gas-fired fireplace, an eat-in stainless steel kitchen, first-floor laundry and half bath. Entertainment will be a breeze both inside and out, as the property features a large composite deck, hardscaped patio area, and beautiful landscaping. Additionally, this home has a finished basement which includes a large area for storage. Recent updates include fresh paint, a new master bath, a new steel roof, and new siding on the back of the home Finally, there is an office on the first floor that would make a great 4th bedroom which the seller will convert if needed by the buyer. One year Home Warranty INCLUDED!

619 N. 9TH STREET, BELLWOOD – LISTED BY ADAM CONRAD TEAM 814-693-5669

LISTING PRICE: $100,000

DETAILS: Completely renovated 3 bedroom home with full basement on a corner lot in the Borough of Bellwood. New roof, siding, furnace, widows, kitchen, bathroom, drywall, paint, flooring and more! Buy now and move in just in time to enjoy the Spring and Summer months relaxing on the back deck! Don’t miss this low-maintenance and affordable single-floor home.

136 RED FOX DRIVE, DUNCANSVILLE – LISTED BY GEORGE PISANICK 814-381-5758

*TWO DAY OPEN HOUSE!

–SATURDAY, JANUARY 11TH FROM 1 TO 3 P.M. HOSTED BY AGENT NICK KRATZER

–SATURDAY, JANUARY 12TH FROM 2 TO 4 P.M. HOSTED BY AGENT JESSICA BALLIET

LISTING PRICE: $345,000

DETAILS: This beautiful traditional-style home is located in the coveted Fox Hollow Development and offers 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths, hardwood floors and granite counter-tops. This home features formal living and dining rooms but also has a cozy gas fireplace in the inviting family room which connects to form an open flowing concept area with the kitchen and its informal eating area. This home with spacious rooms has plenty of storage and makes for convenient access to city, boro, and I-99. No basement laundry room here! Second floor laundry room is accessible to all 4 bedrooms. New carpeting was installed in 2019. Kick back and enjoy the fantastic sunset views from the large refurbished deck with awning. You must see the 3D tour on this home.