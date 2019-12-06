Perry’s Properties: December 6, 2019

Perry Wellington Realty is a full service real estate brokerage based in Hollidaysburg with offices around the region. They offer mortgages through Circuit Mortgage, real estate for buyers and seller, as well as, a real estate training school. Plus, they only take 4.5% commission! For more information visit Perry Wellington Realty. Office Phone Numbers: Hollidaysburg: (814) 695-5323 State College: (814) 273-1446 Johnstown: (814) 619-0256 Huntingdon: (814) 251-9725 Bedford: (814) 310-0099 Scranton: (570) 309-6136 Reading; (610) 440-4336 Circuit Mortgage: Hollidaysburg: (814) 693-5337

It’s that time of the week again…. time to take a look at some of…. Perry’s Properties! This time we have all new listings being featured….

271 N. Gail Street, Hollidaysburg – Listed By Jordan Conrad Team 814-693-5513

LISTING PRICE: $225,000

DETAILS: This updated cedar home is a rare find! Located in the desirable development of Rolling Hills, this one story home has everything you could ask for, even a heated in-ground pool! The main level has an updated eat-in kitchen, 3 bedrooms (master bedroom has a walk in closet and ensuite bath), one additional full bath, loft above living room, access to rear deck, and formal dining room. The basement has a wet bar and plenty of space to entertain. There is a walkout to the pool area and a laundry room as well. There is a wood burner and wood fireplace in the basement. The home has central air, plenty of storage space throughout, and a 2 bay garage with office built into the one side.

5831 Crossroads Boulevard, Smoke Run – Listed By Jordan Conrad Team 814-693-5513

LISTING PRICE: $65,000

DETAILS: This updated 2 story home on over a half acre is move in ready and priced to sell! This home features hardwood floors throughout, ceramic flooring with radiant heat in the bathrooms, fresh paint throughout, 1st floor laundry room, and a large detached garage! The home has two bedrooms and one and a half baths. There is a large walk-in closet that could be converted to a small 3rd bedroom/nursery. The roof and boiler are newer (approx installed in 2012).

230 Fay Street Hollidaysburg – Listed By Adam Conrad Team 814-693-5669

LISTING PRICE: $200,000

DETAILS: Cedar sided home with great views in Rolling Hills. Ensuite master bedroom and bathroom and 2 wood fireplaces make this a cozy and warm home. Vaulted ceilings and a Trex covered deck are just a few of the amenities. Wet bar and finished basement and all appliances included.

3137 Oak Crescent Lane, Altoona – Listed By Adam Conrad Team 814-693-5669

LISTING PRICE: $150,000

DETAILS: Updated 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in the Toy Town section of Altoona. Features include hardwood floors, family room with fireplace, 3 season room and an attached garage. One year home warranty included.