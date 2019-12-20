Perry’s Properties: December 20, 2019

Perry Wellington Realty is a full service real estate brokerage based in Hollidaysburg with offices around the region. They offer mortgages through Circuit Mortgage, real estate for buyers and seller, as well as, a real estate training school. Plus, they only take 4.5% commission! For more information visit Perry Wellington Realty. Office Phone Numbers: Hollidaysburg: (814) 695-5323 State College: (814) 273-1446 Johnstown: (814) 619-0256 Huntingdon: (814) 251-9725 Bedford: (814) 310-0099 Scranton: (570) 309-6136 Reading; (610) 440-4336 Circuit Mortgage: Hollidaysburg: (814) 693-5337

It’s that time of the week again! Time to take a look at some of Perry’s Properties.

1. 271 N. Gail Street, Hollidaysburg – Listed by Jordan Conrad Team 814-693-5513

Listing price: $225,000 – 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath, 2 car garage

Details: This updated cedar home is a rare find! Located in the desirable development of Rolling Hills, this one-story home has everything you could ask for, even a heated in-ground pool! The main level has an updated eat-in kitchen, 3 bedrooms (master bedroom has a walk-in closet and ensuite bath), one additional full bath, loft above the living room, access to a rear deck, and formal dining room. The basement has a wet bar and plenty of space to entertain. There is a walkout to the pool area and a laundry room as well. There is a wood burner and wood fireplace in the basement. The home has central air, plenty of storage space throughout, and a 2 bay garage with office built into the one side.

2. 1101 Elizabeth Street, Coalport – Listed by Jordan Conrad Team 814-693-5513

Listing price: $75,000 – 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2 car garage

Details: DETAILS: Enjoy 1 story living in this well-maintained home on over an acre! 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths PLUS plenty of living area and a 2 car garage! The home has a large master bedroom with attached master bath and walk-in closet. There are two additional bedrooms and a full bath on the other side of the home. The kitchen includes appliances, and there is a laundry room with included washer and dryer off the kitchen. The home has a formal dining room, living room, and an additional living area with a fireplace. There is a covered front porch and rear deck, as well as a newer roof, furnace, and central ac unit.

3. 1516 Broadway, Altoona – Listed by the Adam Conrad Team 814-693-5669

Listing price: $150,000 – 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage – White pine log home, large lot

Details: White Pine log home in the Juniata section of Altoona, conveniently located near Penn State Altoona and close to local amenities. Large lot with plenty of privacy. Features include an open floor plan with vaulted ceiling, Quartz counter-tops, stainless steel appliances, and wood-burning fireplace.

4. 136 Red Fox Drive, Duncansville – Listed by George Pisanick 814 381-5758

Listing price: $245,000 – 4 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths- 2 car garage, new carpeting 2019

DETAILS: This beautiful traditional-style home is located in the coveted Fox Hollow Development and offers 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths, hardwood floors, and granite counter-tops. This home features formal living and dining rooms but also has a cozy gas fireplace in the inviting family room which connects to form an open flowing concept area with the kitchen and its informal eating area. This home with spacious rooms has plenty of storage and makes for convenient access to the city, boro, and I-99. No basement laundry room here! The second-floor laundry room is accessible to all 4 bedrooms. New carpeting was installed in 2019. Kick back and enjoy the fantastic sunset views from the large refurbished deck with awning.