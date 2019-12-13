Perry’s Properties: December 13, 2019

Perry Wellington Realty is a full service real estate brokerage based in Hollidaysburg with offices around the region. They offer mortgages through Circuit Mortgage, real estate for buyers and seller, as well as, a real estate training school. Plus, they only take 4.5% commission! For more information visit Perry Wellington Realty. Office Phone Numbers: Hollidaysburg: (814) 695-5323 State College: (814) 273-1446 Johnstown: (814) 619-0256 Huntingdon: (814) 251-9725 Bedford: (814) 310-0099 Scranton: (570) 309-6136 Reading; (610) 440-4336 Circuit Mortgage: Hollidaysburg: (814) 693-5337

It’s that time of the week! Time to take a look at more Perry’s Properties!

408 Julian Street, Martinsburg – Listed By Gretchen Gunnett 814-414-2673

Listing Price: $189,900

DETAILS: Beautiful bedroom 2 bath brick ranch home with so much to offer. Homes features a large kitchen, dining space and spacious living room. The master suite has a large walk-in closet and 3/4 bath. Enjoy evenings on the porch. The home also features an underground dog fence.

161 Kendrick Lane, Flinton – Listed By Jordan Conrad Team 814-693-5513

Listing Price: $200,000

DETAILS: Stunning 2 bedroom ranch home situated on approx. 1 acre in the Glendale Yearound community. Built in 2014, this home has all the features you dream of including bamboo flooring, radiant floor heating, custom cabinets, double oven, ceramic tile walk-in shower in the master bath, walk-in closet, first-floor laundry, large finished basement, and attached heated 2 car garage! Spend your free time watching the wildlife while relaxing on the new deck that was just built on the back of the house or on the covered front porch. Part of the basement could easily be made into a 3rd bedroom. Plenty of storage under the carport or in the garage for four-wheelers, side by side, lawnmowers, and all your outdoor equipment. Enjoy all the perks of Glendale yearound without having to use gated access.

113 Overpar Drive, Bedford – Listed By Adam Conrad Team 814-693-5669

Listing Price: $250,000

DETAILS: Come view this beautiful 2 story home with vaulted ceilings and an amazing view of the golf course! This home is located minutes away from the Omni Bedford resort. Appliances included with home sale.

415 Parkview Lane, Altoona – Listed By Adam Conrad Team 814-693-5669

Listing Price: $165,000

DETAILS: Low-maintenance 5th floor secure condo unit with an amazing view! Amenities include: use of exercise room, social room, inside parking space, and individual storage unit. HOA fees include water, sewer, trash removal, snow removal, common area insurance and maintenance.