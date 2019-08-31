Perry’s Properties August 30, 2019

Perry Wellington Realty is a full service real estate brokerage based in Hollidaysburg with offices around the region. They offer mortgages through Circuit Mortgage, real estate for buyers and seller, as well as, a real estate training school. Plus, they only take 4.5% commission! For more information visit Perry Wellington Realty. Office Phone Numbers: Hollidaysburg: (814) 695-5323 State College: (814) 273-1446 Johnstown: (814) 619-0256 Huntingdon: (814) 251-9725 Bedford: (814) 310-0099 Scranton: (570) 309-6136 Reading; (610) 440-4336 Circuit Mortgage: Hollidaysburg: (814) 693-5337

538 Bedford Street Claysburg – Listed by Rachel Conrad 814-502-2309

Details: Beautifully updated 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home. This home features a large open concept kitchen and dining area, great for entertaining. Convenient first-floor laundry and half bath are located right off the kitchen. Enjoy warm summer nights on the screened-in front porch. Upstairs you will find three bedrooms and one full bathroom. The master bedroom and second bedroom include large walk-in closets. Call today for your showing!

Listing Price: $134,950

114 Phyllis Drive, Martinsburg – Listed by Mark Tyler 814-414-6265

Details: Renovated 3 bedroom, 3 baths, open concept single level home in Martinsburg with 3 car attached garage on a large lot. This low maintenance home has a new furnace, central air, flooring & stainless steel appliances. Additional adjacent lot is also available.

Listing price: $180,000

800 First Street Williamsburg – Listed by Adam Conrad 814-934-5246

Details: Move-in ready 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in Williamsburg situated on over 1/2 acre. Enjoy the country view and outdoor pergola space while being conveniently located within the borough limits. Dual attached garages with 6 bay provide storage and a workshop. The property also features a lower level family room, open concept kitchen and dining and multiple sources of heat including oil, coal and electric heat pump. Home warranty included. Call for your showing today.

Listing price: $165,000

769 Country Ridge Road, Bedford – Listed by Lynn Murphy 814-977-0208

Details: Close to town! This property has so much to offer! 2.28 acres of rural living. 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. The main floor has a bedroom and bathroom. There is well water with a reverse osmosis system, heated basement w/ multiple rooms, 2 car 24′ x 28′ detached garage w/ attached workshop, 14′ tall camper park w/ 30 amp receptacle. Ceiling fans, bonus large room on the main floor can be an extra bedroom or office! Well maintained, one owner, heat oil furnace w/ additional heat/air mini-splits include cooling in those warm months! Back of property is a 24 x 24 shed with electric. Eat-in kitchen, 42-gallon hot water heater, HVAC 2015. Submersible pump in well replaced 2017. New roof, March 2019 & new deck April 2019. Come take a look!

Listing price: $244,900