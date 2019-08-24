Perry’s Properties August 23, 2019

Perry Wellington Realty is a full service real estate brokerage based in Hollidaysburg with offices around the region. They offer mortgages through Circuit Mortgage, real estate for buyers and seller, as well as, a real estate training school. Plus, they only take 4.5% commission! For more information visit Perry Wellington Realty. Office Phone Numbers: Hollidaysburg: (814) 695-5323 State College: (814) 273-1446 Johnstown: (814) 619-0256 Huntingdon: (814) 251-9725 Bedford: (814) 310-0099 Scranton: (570) 309-6136 Reading; (610) 440-4336 Circuit Mortgage: Hollidaysburg: (814) 693-5337

It’s that time of the week again time to take a look at some of Perry’s Properties!

COMING SOON!

–421 MOSER ROAD, ALTOONA – LISTED BY TIFFANY SETTLE 814-283-5686

DETAILS: Beautiful 4 bedroom ranch on over 2 acres with a large barn, a 2 car integral and a 2 car detached garage – GARAGE MAHAL! There is also an equipment shed on property. Inside, the home is nicely updated. It features a nicely appointed kitchen, gorgeous dining room and a unique octagon style family room with high ceilings! All for $330,000!

-123 SWINGING BRIDGE ROAD, HOLLIDAYSBURG – LISTED BY GRETCHEN GUNNETT 814-414-2673

DETAILS: Welcome to this Grand two-bedroom home with additional space in the master bedroom for a possible nursery or office. This gorgeous property is surrounded by 1.36 acres of lush landscape. Prepare meals in the beautiful kitchen and relax in the charming living room while watching the fireplace crackle. Home features an updated bathroom, a detached garage and much more. Enjoy mornings or evenings on the wrap-around porch or sit around the nicely landscaped fire-pit!

-3172 SYLVAN HEIGHTS DRIVE HOLLIDAYSBURG – LISTED BY DAN DISABATO 814-569-6324

DETAILS: This 3 bedroom home on a large corner lot in the beautiful Sylvan Heights Drive area is a must-see!! This home has been updated from top to bottom. It comes with a new roof, newer furnace, water heater, all 3 bathrooms completely redone, and brand new flooring throughout the entire home. The large 2 car heated garage and new lighting is a major bonus. There are also two fireplaces and new paint throughout plus a beautiful sunroom and a large back deck and patio area! The sellers have also received a permit from the borough to put in a pool out back. So, that part of the job is done for you!

-1421 GRANT AVENUE, ALTOONA – LISTED BY DAWN PELLAS 814-932-9745

DETAILS: Beautifully updated 3 bedroom, 3 bath home in Altoona with spectacular views & 3 car garage! Enjoy the raised, 2 level deck showcasing breathtaking views of the mountains as you sip your morning coffee or grill dinner out. The covered front porch is also the perfect place to unwind. Wicker furniture included! Inside, you’ll find custom woodwork throughout, updated flooring & lots of character! The first floor features high ceilings, custom cabinets in the kitchen & a farmhouse style, deep sink. The office offers custom built-ins & a large desk. The living room is wired for sound. Upstairs, discover the master suite w/walk-in closet & dressing room connected to a Jack and Jill bath. Another full bath central vac on all floors. Must see! (Located in Pleasant Valley Elementary area)

OPEN HOUSE: SUNDAY, AUGUST 25, 1 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.