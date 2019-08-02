Perry’s Properties: August 2, 2019

Perry Wellington 4.5 talk with Kim Rickert of the new Lewistown office about the new Blossom Hill Community development where you can even choose your own home design

Blossom Hill Community:- Located in Lewistown, just a few minutes from Rte 322.- Builder is Berks Homes, out of Eastern PA.- First homes were built at BLH in 2009. Total build-out will be 84 single-family homes. - We have 13 available sites in the last phase.(7 sites available in phase 1)- Kim and Tami represent the seller in the construction of new homes- Floor plans include ranch, two-story and 1st-floor master layouts- Price range begins in upper $100’s- Lots are about .25 acres, with two lots that are .34 acres- Location is a country setting; a farm field is adjacent to lots, views ofmountains from anywhere in the community. Close to all amenitiessuch as grocery, banks, schools, hospital.- Our homes feature natural gas HVAC, full basements, open floor plan.- Two spec houses are available for Quick Delivery; a two-story, 3bedroom, 2.5 bath Bellewood and a one-story Abbey with 3bedrooms,2 baths will be started soon. Our model home is also forsale.