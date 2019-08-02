Perry’s Properties: August 2, 2019

- Wopsy Road, Dysart – listed by Jordan Conrad
814-935-4122
Price drop! Now $85,000. Approximately 35.4 acres and adjacent to state game lands
- 800 Clark Street, Gallitzin – Coming Soon! Listing by Adam Conrad
814-935-4122
Details: Coming soon! Executive home with all of the amenities. 4 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms…. beautiful in-ground heated pool with a new liner. Outside entertaining area includes a full kitchen and pool house. Brick construction all on one level with a full finished basement. 2 car integral garage. Note: Sellers have resurveyed and are adding more land than the tax card will show. Acreage may be as much as 3 acres but is still being drawn up.
- 174 3rd Avenue, Vintondale – listed by Josh Stringent
814-270-4208
Details: Completely renovated from head to toe. This home has it all. 3 bedroom, 1 bath. Brand new windows, doors, bathroom, bedrooms, living room, dining room, kitchen, electrical, water lines, lights. Did I mention this home was freshly painted? This home is a must-see, pictures don’t do it justice. This home will not last long. The owner is currently in the process of installing a brand new kitchen, flooring, and trim. Nice neighborhood and a long flat backyard for entertaining. Make this home your own. 9 ft ceilings. Attic could be turned into a huge bedroom!!!
- St. Mary’s Street, Lilly – listed by Dawn Pellas
814-932-9745
Details: 38.41 gently sloping, newly surveyed, wooded acres. Wildlife abounds on this property; it is a naturalist’s dream. Build your dream home in seclusion, or simply enjoy this property for its beauty.
The property has public water, public sewer, electric, phone, and cable available. It is the responsibility of the purchaser to extend each of the desired utilities and pay all fees associated with each utility. If you prefer, you have the option of using the water that exists on the property as your water source. You also have the acreage to use an on-lot sewage system. Located 20 minutes from the city of Altoona, 11 minutes from the town of Ebensburg, two minutes away from the 8,604 acres of state game lands no. 198, five minutes from the town of cresson, and only two minutes from the town of Lilly borough, this property has many opportunities nearby. Timber valuation performed by a forestry consultant in July of 2018. The timber has a total current market value of between $62,500 and $75,000. A modest timber harvest at this time, removing a higher number of poor quality trees, along with a small portion of the more mature trees for harvest is expected to yield $20,000 to $30,000. This type of harvest would have 20 to 25% of the trees being removed. Mineral right was retained by a previous owner, thus they will not be transferred to a new owner.
We have a new tab on our website that we will talk more about next week. It features listings that are not on the multiple listing service yet, but are coming soon!