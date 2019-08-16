Perry’s Properties: August 16, 2019

Take a look at this week’s featured homes with Perry Wellington 4.5 and “Perry’s Properties!”
- 196 Harvey Street, Hastings – Listed by the Jordan Conrad Team
DETAILS: This is a large 2 story home on an approx half acre lot in Hastings Borough. The home is situated on a hill with great views! The home is updated with new flooring throughout! The main level features a mudroom, a formal dining room, living room, large kitchen and laundry room with full bath. The second floor has four bedrooms and a full bath. The home has a newer heat pump (approx 3 years old) with propane back-up. Other property features include an attached 1 car garage and large detached garage with a loft for storage.
- 4851 Spruce Creek Road, Spruce Creek – Listed by The Annette Yorks Group
DETAILS: Adorable 1 1/2 story Cape in Spruce Creek is ready for new owners. The 4 bedroom 2 bath home could be the perfect home for a new and growing family or it could easily be converted to a duplex creating a potential second or investment opportunity. New flooring is found throughout the home as well as new plumbing and electrical. Both floors contain a full bath with a master bedroom on the main floor and three additional bedrooms and full bath on the second floor. The upstairs has already been pre-wired and pre-plumbed for a second kitchen making the possibility of an investment property even easier. Spruce Creek is renowned for its and you are a walk quality trout stream and you are just a walk away! All of this is situated in quaint Spruce Creek where its a picture-perfect setting in every direction!
- 240 Wood Street, Lilly – Listed by Joshua Stringent
DETAILS: 5 bedroom 3 1/2 bathroom home on 2.2 acres. This home has spacious bedrooms throughout. Also features Window World windows with a lifetime transferable warranty. Backyard boasts privacy surrounded by woods and with a brick fireplace for cookouts and get-togethers. Huge back patio to kick off your shoes and admire nature. 2 pellet stoves to heat the home in case you want to cut your oil costs. Plenty of storage in the basement or attic. 2 car garage so you don’t have to go outside to start your vehicle in the wintertime. Brand new Metal roof. Sewer recently updated. This home is a must-see.
- 312 Logan Boulevard, Altoona – Listed by Laurel Barnes
DETAILS: Great location. Must See!! Move right into this Beautiful Victorian style 5 bd 2 ba home w a turret that has been completely updated in 2015 with large beautiful custom eat-in kitchen with island and ss appliances, large living room with fireplace, dining room with stained glass windows, custom 1st floor laundry room and bathroom w heated tile flooring, large rooms with hardwood floors and beautiful stained glass and lead glass windows throughout, gas fireplace, Finished 3rd floor with vaulted ceiling that can be a 5th bedroom w loft, large screened in rear porch that walks down to a beautifully landscaped lot with patios and walkways, great for entertaining. One car garage. All updated mechanics, furnace, plumbing, heating, electric, newer roof and windows