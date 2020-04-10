Perry’s Properties: April 10, 2020

Perry Wellington Realty is a full service real estate brokerage based in Hollidaysburg with offices around the region. They offer mortgages through Circuit Mortgage, real estate for buyers and seller, as well as, a real estate training school. Plus, they only take 4.5% commission! For more information visit Perry Wellington Realty. Office Phone Numbers: Hollidaysburg: (814) 695-5323 State College: (814) 273-1446 Johnstown: (814) 619-0256 Huntingdon: (814) 251-9725 Bedford: (814) 310-0099 Scranton: (570) 309-6136 Lewistown (717) 363-8631

It’s that time again! Time for another edition of PERRY’S PROPERTIES!!

382 LINKVILLE ROAD, JOHNSTOWN – LISTED BY JORDAN CONRAD TEAM 814-693-5513

LISTING PRICE: $169,900

DETAILS: This updated ranch style home has it all! The large (over 3 acre) lot is just the start. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. The downstairs full bath has been updated and features a walk in shower with multiple shower heads and ceramic tile throughout! There is an eat-in kitchen with included stainless steel appliances. Off the one side of the kitchen you will find the living room which has a large window to allow for natural light and a mini-split unit. Off the other side of the kitchen there is a family room with gas fireplace and vaulted ceilings. There is a full basement with plenty of storage space as well as a 2 car attached garage. Virtual tour available on brokerage website and Realtor.com.



918 6TH AVENUE, DUNCANSVILLE – LISTED BY THE GRETCHEN GUNNETT TEAM 814-696-7742

LISTING PRICE: $179,900

DETAILS: Step into this beautiful Bi-Level Home located across from Duncansville Community Park. The main level of this home features an open concept living room, dining room and kitchen, 2 spacious bedrooms and a recently updated full bath. The lower level has 2 additional bedrooms (the room being used as the master bedroom was previously a family room that could easily be reverted back) and 3/4 bath and a laundry area. Enjoy open concept entertaining or step out to the enclosed back deck. Never get wet with the integral garage. New sidewalk. New garage door. New triple-pane krypton windows. So many upgrades. With a full-price offer, seller will provide up to 6% sellers assist and a 1 year Home Warranty.

271 N. GAIL STREET, HOLLIDAYSBURG – LISTED BY JORDAN CONRAD TEAM 814-693-5513

NEW PRICE: $215,000!

DETAILS: This updated cedar home is a rare find! Located in the desirable development of Rolling Hills, this one-story home has everything you could ask for, even a heated in-ground pool! The main level has an updated eat-in kitchen, 3 bedrooms (master bedroom has a walk-in closet and ensuite bath), one additional full bath, loft above the living room, access to rear deck, and formal dining room. The basement has a wet bar and plenty of space to entertain. There is a walkout to the pool area and a laundry room as well. There is a wood burner and wood fireplace in the basement. The home has central air, plenty of storage space throughout, and a 2 bay garage with office built into the one side.

3137 OAK CRESCENT LANE, ALTOONA – LISTED BY ADAM CONRAD TEAM 814-693-5669

BACK ON THE MARKET WITH A NEW PRICE – $139,500!

DETAILS: Check out this beautifully updated 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in the Toy Town section of Altoona. This property is very cozy, but it also has a lot of space. You’ll notice the gorgeous hardwood floors throughout. There’s a nice sized family room with a fireplace and updated bathrooms as well. If you enjoy spending time outdoors, but prefer shade in the summertime and a nice breeze – the 3 season room is the perfect place to relax. You also get an attached garage. Plus – a one year home warranty!

