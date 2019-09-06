Perry’s Properties: 9.6.19

Perry Wellington Realty is a full service real estate brokerage based in Hollidaysburg with offices around the region. They offer mortgages through Circuit Mortgage, real estate for buyers and seller, as well as, a real estate training school. Plus, they only take 4.5% commission! For more information visit Perry Wellington Realty. Office Phone Numbers: Hollidaysburg: (814) 695-5323 State College: (814) 273-1446 Johnstown: (814) 619-0256 Huntingdon: (814) 251-9725 Bedford: (814) 310-0099 Scranton: (570) 309-6136 Reading; (610) 440-4336 Circuit Mortgage: Hollidaysburg: (814) 693-5337

1027 23RD AVENUE, ALTOONA – NEW LISTING!

DETAILS: MOVE IN READY and PRICED TO SELL!! This 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath home located in Fairview, is perfect for 1st time home buyers or investors! This property features a large eat in kitchen, first floor laundry, deck, and fenced in yard. Book your showing today, this home won’t last long!

LISTED BY: JORDAN CONRAD TEAM 814-693-5513

LISTING PRICE: $65,000

430 CATALINA DRIVE, JOHNSTOWN – LISTED BY JOSH STRINGENT

DETAILS: OPEN HOUSE THIS SUNDAY, NOON TO 2 P.M. – Cozy 3 bedroom 1.25 bathroom home in a quiet neighborhood in Richland Township. This home includes Hardwood floors throughout the living room and 3 bedrooms. It has a woodburning fireplace in the living room. Pantry with attic access. 1 car attached garage with ample parking on the paved driveway. It also has a huge Family room in the basement for entertaining.Also has a metal roof.

LISTED BY JOSH STRINGENT (814)270-4208

LISTING PRICE: $99,500

1999 N. CENTER STREET, EBENSBURG

LISTED BY: ADAM CONRAD: 814-934-5246

LISTING PRICE: $229,900

163 HOUTZ DRIVE, EAST FREEDOM – LISTED BY AMY HITE

DETAILS: NEW CONSTRUCTION! This 3 bedroom 2 bath ranch is ready for you! No expense was spared when building this home. Walking into the home you have an open floor plan with vaulted ceiling and a beautiful custom kitchen. The dining area leads to the covered 12×16 patio that’s perfect for outdoor entertaining and grilling. The master suite has a men’s closet and a large walk in closet. Having a private bath with shower completes the master suite. Two additional large bedrooms and a full main bath gives plenty of room in this ranch. The attached 2 car garage leads into the home with a large mud room, laundry and a coat closet. The unfinished basement is plumbed for a full bath and has a walkout that can be easily finished.

LISTED BY AMY HITE (814) 502-9403

LISTING PRICE: $249,900