Perry’s Properties: 9.6.19

1027 23RD AVENUE, ALTOONA – NEW LISTING!
DETAILS: MOVE IN READY and PRICED TO SELL!! This 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath home located in Fairview, is perfect for 1st time home buyers or investors! This property features a large eat in kitchen, first floor laundry, deck, and fenced in yard. Book your showing today, this home won’t last long!
LISTED BY: JORDAN CONRAD TEAM 814-693-5513
LISTING PRICE: $65,000
430 CATALINA DRIVE, JOHNSTOWN – LISTED BY JOSH STRINGENT
DETAILS: OPEN HOUSE THIS SUNDAY, NOON TO 2 P.M. – Cozy 3 bedroom 1.25 bathroom home in a quiet neighborhood in Richland Township. This home includes Hardwood floors throughout the living room and 3 bedrooms. It has a woodburning fireplace in the living room. Pantry with attic access. 1 car attached garage with ample parking on the paved driveway. It also has a huge Family room in the basement for entertaining.Also has a metal roof.
LISTED BY JOSH STRINGENT (814)270-4208
LISTING PRICE: $99,500
1999 N. CENTER STREET, EBENSBURG
LISTED BY: ADAM CONRAD: 814-934-5246
LISTING PRICE: $229,900
163 HOUTZ DRIVE, EAST FREEDOM – LISTED BY AMY HITE
DETAILS: NEW CONSTRUCTION! This 3 bedroom 2 bath ranch is ready for you! No expense was spared when building this home. Walking into the home you have an open floor plan with vaulted ceiling and a beautiful custom kitchen. The dining area leads to the covered 12×16 patio that’s perfect for outdoor entertaining and grilling. The master suite has a men’s closet and a large walk in closet. Having a private bath with shower completes the master suite. Two additional large bedrooms and a full main bath gives plenty of room in this ranch. The attached 2 car garage leads into the home with a large mud room, laundry and a coat closet. The unfinished basement is plumbed for a full bath and has a walkout that can be easily finished.
LISTED BY AMY HITE (814) 502-9403
LISTING PRICE: $249,900