Perry’s Properties 8.9.19

1. 203 Justice Street, Hollidaysburg

Listed by the Jordan Conrad Team: 814-693-5513

DETAILS: This is an updated brick ranch home in Hollidaysburg on 1.47 acres! The home has hardwood floors throughout that have just been refinished. The kitchen has a large island, new countertops, new cabinets, backsplash, and stainless steel appliances. There is a formal dining room and expansive living room with a wood burner! 3 bedrooms and 1 full bath all on one level. The windows are newer and the home has a new hot water tank. There is even a 1 car garage!! Riding lawn mower is included with a full price offer.

2. 593 brush mountain road, Hollidaysburg

Listed by the Jordan Conrad team: 814-693-5513

DETAILS:This is a MUST SEE updated split level home on Brush Mountain Road. The home is situated on almost an acre with lots of features. The main level has a large eat-in kitchen with included stainless steel appliances. There is new flooring throughout most of the home. Other features include 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths, office, bonus room with bar, central air, above ground pool, and shed. This is a perfect location that is close to Hollidaysburg, Altoona, and I-99.



3. 120 Wood Duck Lane, Duncansville

Listed by the Adam Conrad team 814-693-5669

DETAILS: You’ll love this immaculate, 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom Helsel Development home in the Spring Cove School District. This spacious, split-level home was built in 2003 and features a cathedral ceiling and large windows allowing an abundance of natural light. The large master suite has a walk-in closet and a master bath with double sinks, a Jacuzzi tub and a separate shower. Please check out the 3D tour and call for your private showing today.

4. 9112 Charger Highway, Duncansville

Listed by the Adam Conrad team: 814-693-5669

DETAILS: Brick Colonial home with a two-car detached garage and in-ground pool on 2+ acres in Blair Township. Some of the many features include large kitchen with oak and milk paint cabinets, a wood burning fireplace, hardwood floors, natural oak trim, crown molding, wood beams, french doors, and both stained and leaded glass windows. The finished attic and finished basement with second kitchen add to the already ample living space. Conveniently located off Route 36. Check out the 3D tour and call for your showing today.