Perry’s Properties 2.21.2020

Perry Wellington Realty is a full-service real estate brokerage based in Hollidaysburg with offices around the region. They offer mortgages through Circuit Mortgage, real estate for buyers and sellers, as well as, a real estate training school. Plus, they only take 4.5% commission! For more information, visit Perry Wellington Realty.



Office Phone Numbers:

Hollidaysburg: (814) 695-5323

State College: (814) 273-1446

Johnstown: (814) 619-0256

Huntingdon: (814) 251-9725

Bedford: (814) 310-0099

Scranton: (570) 309-6136

Lewistown (717) 363-8631





1. 130 Edgewood Drive Hollidaysburg – listed by Rachel Conrad 814-502-2309

Details: Move-in ready one-story home in the desirable Penn farms subdivision. This home features three bedrooms and two bathrooms located on the first floor for easy, convenient first-floor living. Kitchen has just been updated with a new backsplash and granite countertops. The kitchen also features an eat-in area with access to the back patio. The laundry room is located right off of the kitchen as well as access to the two-car attached garage. Enjoy evenings in the cozy living room complete with a gas fireplace. Separate formal dining area is located right off of the living room. The basement is finished, complete with a bar. Additional unfinished area of the basement is perfect for storage. Additional full bath is located in the basement. Don’t miss the opportunity to call this home yours!

Listing price: $319,900

3 bedrooms, 2 baths, two-car garage

Gas fireplace, finished basement with bar

2. 1110 Newry Lane, Duncansville – listed by Gretchen Gunnett 814-502-6248

Details: Location, location, location! Check out this three bedroom one bath home in the Penn Farms area of Duncansville. This home is situated on a large corner lot and has lots of potential! There is a large eat-in kitchen and three nicely sized bedrooms. Plus, an updated bathroom. Downstairs, you will find a family room, laundry, and plenty of storage space. There is also a two-car detached garage! Snap this up and make it your own!

Listing price: $155,000

3 bedroom, 1 bath, 2 car garage

Large flat lot, family room

3. 1361 Lincoln Avenue, Tyrone – listed by Jordan Conrad team 814 693-5513

Details: Open house- Sunday, February 23rd from 1 – 2:30 p.m. – move-in ready! Renovated from top to bottom, this lovely 2 1/2 story home is located in the borough of Tyrone! The whole downstairs has new flooring, ceilings, and paint. The kitchen has been remodeled with new cabinets, countertops, backsplash, and appliances! First-floor laundry room, fenced-in yard, second-floor balcony, and off-street parking are just a few more of the features of this beautiful home.



Listing price: $145,000

3 bedroom, 1 bath, fenced yard

Open house- February 23 from 1 – 2:30 p.m.4

4. 201 Cranberry Road, Martinsburg – listed by the Adam Conrad Team 814-693-5669

Details: Spacious 4 bedroom, 4 bathroom home on a 1+ acre lot in Martinsburg. This property features include a 2 car attached garage, large kitchen with breakfast nook, formal dining room, hardwood floors, finished basement and 2 wood-burning fireplaces the beautifully landscaped and meticulously kept yard is great for entertaining!



Listing price: $300,000

4 bedroom, 4 bathrooms 1+ acres

2 car attached garage, 2 fireplaces