Perry’s Properties 12.27.19

1. 1009-1011 MAIN STREET, LILLY – LISTED BY JOSH STRINGENT

DETAILS: $105,000 Renovated and updated Duplex on both sides. Each side boasts 2 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms with beautiful woodwork. Nice size rooms upstairs and downstairs, Kitchen had laminate floors with floating shelves. Washer, dryer, fridge, and stove included on each side. Each side has own 100 amp electrical service, own water meter, and each have their own oil 250 gallon oil tank with oil forced air furnace and brand new hot water tanks. Has a walkout basement to the backyard. Brand new Metal roof was installed last year. Both sides also have newer Anderson windows. The only difference between the 2 sides are the 1011 side has a heated mudroom and the living room is extended. The owner is open to serious buyers purchasing one side of the Duplex or will sell as a whole. Quiet Neighborhood! Must see!

2. 1719 RICE ROAD ALTOONA – LISTED BY CHELSEY FREDERICK

DETAILS: NEW PRICE! $210,000 – Looking for a beautiful, quiet, scenic home? Well this home has all that and more! This Bi-level home sits perfectly on an approx.1/2 acre lot w/ tall trees throughout. The main level has an open concept floor plan. A gas fire place w/ large stones accents the living room to give it a cabin feel. The eat-in kitchen features granite counter tops, recessed lighting, and newer cabinets.. Sliding glass doors in the dinning room take you to the lovely deck that wraps the back of the house. The full bathroom is spacious and has a double vanity! Master bedroom also has sliding glass doors to access the deck. Don’t need the additional bedrooms? Perfect for office, gym equipment, or powder rooms! Finished basement can be turned into a Master Bedroom and has a 1/2 bath. HOME WARRANTY INCLUDED

3. 401-405 MAIN STREET, GALLITZIN – LISTED BY THE ADAM CONRAD TEAM

DETAILS: 5 Units which have historically generated good rental income. Parking lot at the end of the block is included in the sale. Extra income from coin operated washer dryer x2. Units are a good mix of 2 and 3 Bedroom and 1 even has a garage. New gas boiler. Tenants pay electric and cooking gas.

4. 415 PARKVIEW LANE, ALTOONA – LISTED BY ADAM CONRAD TEAM

DETAILS: Low-maintenance 5th floor secure condo unit with an amazing view! Amenities include: use of exercise room, social room, inside parking space, and individual storage unit. HOA fees include water, sewer, trash removal, snow removal, common area insurance and maintenance.

5. 408 JULIAN STREET, MARTINSBURG – LISTED BY GRETCHEN GUNNETT

DETAILS: Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath brick Ranch home with so much to offer. Homes features a large kitchen , dining space and spacious living room. Master suite has a large walk in closet and 3/4 bath. . Enjoy evenings on the porch . Home also features an underground dog fence. Schedule your tour today.

6. 1950 LINDEN HALL ROAD, BOALSBURG – LISTING BY THE ANNETTE YORKS GROUP

