Perry’s Properties 1.31.20

Perry Wellington Realty is a full service real estate brokerage based in Hollidaysburg with offices around the region. They offer mortgages through Circuit Mortgage, real estate for buyers and seller, as well as, a real estate training school. Plus, they only take 4.5% commission! For more information visit Perry Wellington Realty. Office Phone Numbers: Hollidaysburg: (814) 695-5323 State College: (814) 273-1446 Johnstown: (814) 619-0256 Huntingdon: (814) 251-9725 Bedford: (814) 310-0099 Scranton: (570) 309-6136 Reading; (610) 440-4336 Circuit Mortgage: Hollidaysburg: (814) 693-5337

This week’s edition of Perry’s Properties features some beautiful homes in Blair and Huntingdon County.

1. 217 Grazierville Road, Tyrone – Listed by Jordan Conrad Team, 814-693-5513

Updated 3 bedroom, 1 bath, sunroom

Metal roof, fruit trees

Details: This is an immaculate ranch style home in the Bellwood-Antis School District. This home has countless updates and features, making it a must-see home!! Three bedrooms and one full bath on the main level. The living room has abundant natural light from the picture window. The eat-in kitchen is updated and features included appliances. There is a sunroom off the kitchen perfect for any season with views of the rolling landscape! The adjacent patio has composite flooring and is a perfect place to grill or entertain guests. The backyard has fruit trees and a shed with a metal roof. The home has a full basement with a laundry area and included a washer and dryer. There is a carport and turnaround section off the main driveway. The home even has a generator and central air!

2. 51 Brethren Lane, Duncansville – listed by Gretchen Gunnett, (814) 414-2673

Listing price: $175,000

5 bedrooms, 2 baths

Fireplace, sunroom

Details: One story living! This ranch style home has more to offer than meets the eye. One integral garage and a two-car attached. Five bedrooms make up this home with two full bathrooms. Warm-up by the fireplace or sit by the picture window in the living room. This home is a must-see!

3. 426 Dunkle Lane, Altoona – listed by Jordan Conrad team, 814-693-5513

Listing price: $145,000

3 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath

Hardwood floors, fireplace, metal roof

Details: One story ranch home that sits on over 2 acres in the quiet sinking valley area. Equipped with a newer metal roof and fenced in backyard, this home offers 3 bedrooms and 1.5 baths, all on the same level. Hardwood floors are in the living room. There is an unfinished basement with a fireplace and an additional bonus room that could be used for an office or extra storage. There is a 3-car detached garage, great for an extra vehicle. Only 10 min from kettle st/pleasant valley blvd intersection. Altoona area school district.

4. 3066 Lakeview drive, James creek – listed by Adam Conrad Team, 814-693-5669

Listing price: $250,000

3 bedroom, 2 baths, 1.13 acres

Cathedral ceilings, fireplace, new furnace

Details: Beautiful custom-built, well-maintained 3 bedrooms, 2 bathroom home situated on 1.13 acres in Marklesburg – only a mile from Raystown Lake and the aitch boat launch and fishing dock. New energy-efficient roof, new furnace, sunroom, knotty pine interior, cathedral ceiling, and fireplace are just some of the many features of this property. Plenty of storage with garage, two sheds, and carport. Easy commute to Huntingdon, Altoona, and State College. Previously used as a year-round residence but would make a great low-maintenance second home or vacation rental.