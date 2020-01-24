Perry’s Properties 1.24.20

Perry Wellington Realty is a full service real estate brokerage based in Hollidaysburg with offices around the region. They offer mortgages through Circuit Mortgage, real estate for buyers and seller, as well as, a real estate training school. Plus, they only take 4.5% commission! For more information visit Perry Wellington Realty. Office Phone Numbers: Hollidaysburg: (814) 695-5323 State College: (814) 273-1446 Johnstown: (814) 619-0256 Huntingdon: (814) 251-9725 Bedford: (814) 310-0099 Scranton: (570) 309-6136 Reading; (610) 440-4336 Circuit Mortgage: Hollidaysburg: (814) 693-5337

4.5% Commission!

Perry Wellington Realty is a full-service real estate brokerage based in Hollidaysburg with offices around the region. They offer mortgages through Circuit Mortgage, real estate for buyers and sellers, as well as, a real estate training school. Plus, they only take 4.5% commission! For more information visit Perry Wellington Realty.



Office Phone Numbers:

Hollidaysburg: (814) 695-5323

State College: (814) 273-1446

Johnstown: (814) 619-0256

Huntingdon: (814) 251-9725

Bedford: (814) 310-0099

Scranton: (570) 309-6136

Reading; (610) 440-4336



Circuit Mortgage:

Hollidaysburg: (814) 693-5337

230 E. LEE AVENUE, ALTOONA- LISTED BY JASON JONES

OPEN HOUSE: SATURDAY, JANUARY 25TH 1 TO 3 P.M

Listing Price: $135,000

DETAILS: Check out this beautiful, updated home in a quiet neighborhood near Penn State Altoona. This is listed by Jason Jones. Jason says it’s a spectacular 3 bedroom, 2 bath ranch-style home with great curb appeal. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout the main level along with an updated kitchen. Lower level includes a family room, office area, laundry, and tons of storage. Central air for those hot summer months and a nice large covered deck outback for entertaining. Jason says the sellers are motivated!

208 ESAU STREET HOLLIDAYSBURG – LISTED BY MIKE MCINTYRE

OPEN HOUSE SUNDAY, JANUARY 26TH FROM 11:30 P.M. TO 1 P.M.

Listing Price: $250,000

DETAILS: Move-in ready home in the very desirable Hallowdale Estates. This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home has been updated throughout and features a spacious living room with a gorgeous gas-fired fireplace, an eat-in stainless steel kitchen, first-floor laundry, and half bath. Entertainment will be a breeze both inside and out, as the property features a large composite deck, hardscaped patio area, and beautiful landscaping. Additionally, this home has a finished basement which includes a large area for storage. Recent updates include fresh paint, a new master bath, a new steel roof, and new siding on the back of the home Finally, there is an office on the first floor that would make a great 4th bedroom which the seller will convert if needed by the buyer. One year Home Warranty INCLUDED!

232 COUNTRY ROAD, NANTY GLO – NEW LISTING! LISTED BY: JORDAN CONRAD TEAM

Listing Price: $175,000

DETAILS: This is a stunning ranch style home that has been carefully maintained by the original owners! The 4 BEDROOM, 3 BATH home is situated on a large wooded lot at the edge of a cul-de-sac. 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths on the main level PLUS a 4th bedroom and 3rd full bath in the finished basement. The kitchen is updated with included appliances. The master bedroom is large with an en-suite full bath. There is an open concept dining room and living area. The basement has plenty of space for an extra living room and could easily be used as a guest suite. There is a wood fireplace and separate laundry room (included washer and dryer) with a workshop area in the basement as well. There is even a 2 car garage and shed.

511 CAMBRIA AVENUE, REVLOC – LISTED BY RICHARD PARKS

OPEN HOUSE: SUNDAY, JANUARY 26TH, 11 A.M. TO 1 P.M.

DETAILS: Beautifully updated 2 bedroom 1 bath home with attached garage close to Ebensburg. The first floor has updated laminate flooring and a large kitchen with plenty of cabinet space. The spacious master bedroom on the second floor includes three closets. And, the second bedroom features a built-in desk, which could also be perfect for a home office! The main bath on the second floor is recently updated. This home is perfect for all outdoor entertaining with a covered deck and backyard pool! The backyard also features a fenced-in yard with a walkway, a fire pit, a garden, and a shed.