Perry’s Properties 03.06.2020

Perry Wellington Realty is a full-service real estate brokerage based in Hollidaysburg with offices around the region. They offer mortgages through Circuit Mortgage, real estate for buyers and sellers, as well as, a real estate training school. Plus, they only take 4.5% commission! For more information visit Perry Wellington Realty.



New listing! 127 decker lane, Tyrone – listed by Jason Jones (814) 207-6652

Listing price: $260,000

Heated inground pool, half-court basketball court

Details: This is an immaculate 3 bedroom, 2 full bath home in the Bellwood School District. The property sits on 3 acres and features a spacious 22 x 30 family room with new luxury vinyl flooring and gas fireplace. Enjoy an open concept kitchen-dining room with beautiful custom cabinetry, large island, and quartz countertops. Hardwood floors throughout with built-in bench seating and pantry space. The laundry room is conveniently located on the 2nd floor. The outside entertainment space is amazing – there’s a half-court basketball court, a heated inground pool with newer liner and pump and a large custom shed with loft. Enjoy the peaceful setting on a large flat yard. So many amenities!!

New listing! 215 Sweet Cherry Court, Hollidaysburg – listed by the Adam Conrad Team (814) 693-5669

Listing price: $180,000

Open concept kitchen, newer flooring, patio

Details: This is a beautifully updated 3 story brick townhouse, built-in 2002. This property so much to offer including 3 bedrooms, 2 and a half baths plus a spacious two-car garage out back with extra storage above the garage space! And, there’s more! Step inside to find a home that’s bright and comfortable. The neutral color scheme makes it possible for you to move right in and decorate in any color palette. There is an open concept kitchen, updated appliances, and ample counter space plus updated flooring throughout! There is also a back yard and a great patio space to enjoy when the warm weather gets here! This home has it all and it’s low maintenance too!

New listing! 865 Duman Road, Ebensburg – listed by the Jordan Conrad Team 814-693-5513

Master bedroom with updated bath

Details: Beautifully maintained ranch style home on a flat approx 2.3-acre lot! This home offers 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, and an eat-in kitchen with included appliances. The living room has a wood-burning fireplace and a large picture window to allow for natural light. The master bedroom has a newly updated half bath. Also, find an attached 2 car garage and a full-sized unfinished basement. Enjoy quiet summer evenings grilling on the composite deck or sitting in the gazebo. There is even a horseshoe pit! Only two minutes from route 422.