Perry’s Properties 02.28.2020

Perry Wellington Realty is a full service real estate brokerage based in Hollidaysburg with offices around the region. They offer mortgages through Circuit Mortgage, real estate for buyers and seller, as well as, a real estate training school. Plus, they only take 4.5% commission! For more information visit Perry Wellington Realty. Office Phone Numbers: Hollidaysburg: (814) 695-5323 State College: (814) 273-1446 Johnstown: (814) 619-0256 Huntingdon: (814) 251-9725 Bedford: (814) 310-0099 Scranton: (570) 309-6136 Lewistown (717) 363-8631

4.5% Commission!

Perry Wellington Realty is a full-service real estate brokerage based in Hollidaysburg with offices around the region. They offer mortgages through Circuit Mortgage, real estate for buyers and sellers, as well as, a real estate training school. Plus, they only take 4.5% commission! For more information visit Perry Wellington Realty.



Office Phone Numbers:

Hollidaysburg: (814) 695-5323

State College: (814) 273-1446

Johnstown: (814) 619-0256

Huntingdon: (814) 251-9725

Bedford: (814) 310-0099

Scranton: (570) 309-6136

Lewistown (717) 363-8631



Welcome back to Perry Wellington Real Estate 4.5 home of the 4.5 percent commission rate.

It’s that time of the week again time to take a look at some of, Perry’s Properties!

New listing! 1416 25th Avenue, Altoona – listed by Jordan Conrad Team 814-693-5513

Listing price: $119,000

3 bedrooms, 1 bath, open-concept

1 year home warranty included!

Details: Beautifully maintained home in Calvert Hills! This move-in ready home offers 3 bedrooms, 1 full bath, and an open concept kitchen to the dining area. The attic has the potential for a 4th bedroom or playroom if finished. Many improvements have been made over the years, including newer paint and carpet, and a new hot water heater. There is also an added bonus of off-street parking for multiple cars in front of the house. Central air! This home is a must-see! Seller is related to agent. The seller has purchased a 1 year home warranty through American home shield!

New listing! 5990-92 California Avenue, Altoona – listed by Jordan Conrad Team 814-693-5513

Listing price: $175,000

2 bedroom, 1 bath house + restaurant

Details: Investor opportunity!! Beautifully maintained home with business space included. This home offers 2 bedrooms and 1 full bath on the first floor, with space for a possible 3rd bedroom on the second floor. There is a full basement with a half bath, laundry, and access to the outside. The restaurant has a full kitchen and dining areas. “McAbee’s Super Subs” business is not for sale

New listing – 165 Bradford Lane, Roaring Spring – listed by Jordan Conrad Team 814-693-5513

Listing price: $525,000

3 bedroom, 3 1/2 bath, built-in 2019

Walkout basement plumbed for 2nd kitchen

A movie theater in the basement!

Details: One of a kind, custom-built home in Bradford Heights! This immaculate 1 story home offers a beautiful open concept kitchen with a large island, quartz countertops, top of the line appliances, and a full-sized pantry. Open to the kitchen is the living room with a home office or potential 4th bedroom off to the side. There is also a sunroom with a vaulted ceiling, perfect for relaxing and looking at the view. Go further down the hallway to the master suite with its own full bathroom and walk-in closet. On the opposite side of the house are two more bedrooms, each with their own full bathrooms. It does not stop there, head down to the full-sized walkout basement that is already plumbed for a full bath and 2nd kitchen. Last but not least, check out the movie theater in the basement!