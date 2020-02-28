Perry’s Properties 02.28.2020

4.5% Commission!
It’s that time of the week again time to take a look at some of, Perry’s Properties!
- New listing! 1416 25th Avenue, Altoona – listed by Jordan Conrad Team 814-693-5513
- Listing price: $119,000
- 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, open-concept
- 1 year home warranty included!
- Details: Beautifully maintained home in Calvert Hills! This move-in ready home offers 3 bedrooms, 1 full bath, and an open concept kitchen to the dining area. The attic has the potential for a 4th bedroom or playroom if finished. Many improvements have been made over the years, including newer paint and carpet, and a new hot water heater. There is also an added bonus of off-street parking for multiple cars in front of the house. Central air! This home is a must-see! Seller is related to agent. The seller has purchased a 1 year home warranty through American home shield!
- New listing! 5990-92 California Avenue, Altoona – listed by Jordan Conrad Team 814-693-5513
- Listing price: $175,000
- 2 bedroom, 1 bath house + restaurant
- Details: Investor opportunity!! Beautifully maintained home with business space included. This home offers 2 bedrooms and 1 full bath on the first floor, with space for a possible 3rd bedroom on the second floor. There is a full basement with a half bath, laundry, and access to the outside. The restaurant has a full kitchen and dining areas. “McAbee’s Super Subs” business is not for sale
- New listing – 165 Bradford Lane, Roaring Spring – listed by Jordan Conrad Team 814-693-5513
- Listing price: $525,000
- 3 bedroom, 3 1/2 bath, built-in 2019
- Walkout basement plumbed for 2nd kitchen
- A movie theater in the basement!
- Details: One of a kind, custom-built home in Bradford Heights! This immaculate 1 story home offers a beautiful open concept kitchen with a large island, quartz countertops, top of the line appliances, and a full-sized pantry. Open to the kitchen is the living room with a home office or potential 4th bedroom off to the side. There is also a sunroom with a vaulted ceiling, perfect for relaxing and looking at the view. Go further down the hallway to the master suite with its own full bathroom and walk-in closet. On the opposite side of the house are two more bedrooms, each with their own full bathrooms. It does not stop there, head down to the full-sized walkout basement that is already plumbed for a full bath and 2nd kitchen. Last but not least, check out the movie theater in the basement!
- 800 Clark Street Gallitzin- listed by Adam Conrad Team 814-693-5669
- Listing price: $449,000
- 4 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms, 2 car garage
- In-ground pool with new liner
- Details: Beautiful custom built home with plenty of upgrades! This executive home is built for entertaining and has 2 complete kitchens and fireplaces throughout. This is truly a must-see! The seller has reconfigured the lot and expects it to be over 2 acres. All custom made kitchen cabinets, tile, and real wood flooring throughout home, dining room and front door chandeliers, separate laundry room on first floor, full basement custom bar with sinks, hook-ups for reach-in cooler and ice machine, beautiful open sunroom with skylights, built-in garage cabinets, fully carpeted attic with closets and separated rooms, also includes a pull-down attic for storage space, pool house garage with cabinets, sink and stove hook-ups, built-in pool with diving board and walk-in steps, fish pond with waterfall.