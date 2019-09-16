Perry Wellington4.5: Perry’s Properties September 13, 2019

604 Justin Street Hollidaysburg – listed by Jordan Conrad – 814-935-4122

DETAILS: HUGE PRICE DROP! NOW $379,900 – That’s Down from $395,000.

Custom built home by Campbell Builders in Rolling Hills North! This 1 story home was built in 2008 and has so much to offer. The main level is open and has 3 bedrooms. The master has a large en suite and walk-in closet that connects to the bathroom and bedroom. There is access to the private rear deck from the master suite as well. The other two bedrooms have a Jack and Jill bathroom. There is a formal dining room and kitchen that is open to the living room which has a natural gas fireplace and two sun tunnels. The basement is finished with a home theater and full bath. There is a separate utility room that is large and was previously used in part as a home gym. The lot is almost half an acre and backs up to the woods for lots of privacy. There are a 2 car garage and fire pit!

1950 Linden Hall Road, Boalsburg – listing by The Annette Yorks Group 814-243-1446

NEW PRICE! NOW $1,150,000!

Live the luxury life in a custom-built brick home nestled amidst mature trees and valley views. This 10, 400 sq.ft home on 4.09 acres is a one of a kind design which provides an exceptional 1-floor living. You are greeted in the foyer w/26ft ceilings, hardwood floors w/mahogany inlay. Kitchen w/custom island is designed for entertaining; sunken living room with a large fireplace that opens to a 3-season room and stunning patio with built-in grill, fire pit, and sunsets! This home includes a sumptuous owners ensuite w/fireplace, Jacuzzi tub and shower for 2! Along with 3 other bedrooms and 3.5 baths. The 2nd level boasts large bedroom ensuite. The luxurious lower level has a full bath, workout room, massage/hobby room, media room, and large family room w/wet bar. Attached by the breezeway is a 7038s q.ft building. Creative ideas for a home-based business, BnB, dog kennel, training/grooming, Daycare, Dance/Yoga, or Cooking studio. Are you a collector that needs work or display space?

136 Church Street E. Centre Hall – listing by The Annette Yorks Group 814-243-1446

DETAILS: Right out of the pages of a country home magazine! This beautiful restored farmhouse is a dream with scenic views and close access to the quaint community of Centre Hall. The 1 acre beautifully maintained lot provides lots of room to play and garden. With 5 bedrooms and 3 full baths, accommodating gatherings and families will never be an issue. Custom cabinets may be found in this unique kitchen with butcher block countertops, a copper farmhouse sink, and copper range. The space flows to the open dining and living areas.

The laundry room has tons of storage plus a first-floor bathroom with remodeled full bath includes a 5×7 walk-in tile shower. The second level features four additional bedrooms plus full bath plus access to the walk up attic. A new rec room in the lower level features a custom bar, den and full bath. Complete with a 2 car heated garage/workshop, it’s perfect for the hobbyist. Last but not least, choose from the covered front porch or beautifully secluded side porch for morning coffee or after-dinner drinks!