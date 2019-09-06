Perry Wellington: Ways to Offset Imperfect Locale

Trying to sell a home near noisy train tracks? Nosy neighbors? The neighborhood eyesore? If so, how do you get buyers to see past it?
Inman News did an article on the subject, highlighting “Seven Creative Ways to Offset Imperfect Locale.”
- Be forthright, and embrace the negatives
Don’t attempt to hide or conceal things. In this age of Google and online property stalking, most buyers will know before they physically see the home if it is near something less than desirable. Do not craft marketing that could be misleading, no matter the challenge.
- Find the gem among the rocks, and have solutions to the challenges
The property may be on a busy road, near a highway or train tracks. Go to the property at various times of day (and night) so you can get a feel for the noise, frequency, etc. Are there certain times road noise is more noticeable than others? What about the train tracks? Is it mostly commuter trains or do the endless cargo trains plow through at all hours? Having a detailed understanding of the challenge helps you in overcoming objections or proposing ways to mitigate it.
- Highlight the value
When dealing with a property with a challenging location, it is important to put the home in context relative to others in the area. Is it an opportunity to purchase under the typical market value of other homes in the area?
- Remember, upgrades matter
Upgrades may matter more when location is inferior. If the home has been highly upgraded, that is a huge plus. Articulate the value to potential buyers and their agents. Provide a detailed overview of everything that has been done to the home.
- Showcase savings
Highlight the advantages of a home being move-in ready and the upfront savings to a buyer — especially on bigger ticket items if the home has a newer roof, HVAC system, water heater and so forth. Home improvement can really add up and is rarely a couple of hundred dollar issue.
- Frame buyers’ expectations with great photography
A picture is worth a 1,000 words, so no matter what the location is, make sure the property photographs like a page out of Architectural Digest. Everything should be photo-styled to perfection, both inside and out.
- Be present
Challenging listings are often more productive when the listing agent is present. It holds the showing agent accountable, and they are more likely to actually show up with their buyer rather than blow it off.