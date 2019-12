Perry Wellington Realty is a full service real estate brokerage based in Hollidaysburg with offices around the region. They offer mortgages through Circuit Mortgage, real estate for buyers and seller, as well as, a real estate training school. Plus, they only take 4.5% commission! For more information visit Perry Wellington Realty. Office Phone Numbers: Hollidaysburg: (814) 695-5323 State College: (814) 273-1446 Johnstown: (814) 619-0256 Huntingdon: (814) 251-9725 Bedford: (814) 310-0099 Scranton: (570) 309-6136 Reading; (610) 440-4336 Circuit Mortgage: Hollidaysburg: (814) 693-5337

It’s time to shine the spotlight on the new year with our State College office.

Annette Yorks is back. She leads the Annette Yorks Group, and with her today, transaction coordinator, Diana Das.

We are changing things up a bit with a toast to the new year. Aside from real estate, you both have hosted a lot of parties for clients and friends, so we thought we’d ask you for some ideas to ring in 2020.

You just wrapped up another successful door decorating contest, and the winner is Resa Badger.