Perry Wellington 4.5 – Perry’s Properties

Perry Wellington Realty is a full service real estate brokerage based in Hollidaysburg with offices around the region. They offer mortgages through Circuit Mortgage, real estate for buyers and seller, as well as, a real estate training school. Plus, they only take 4.5% commission! For more information visit Perry Wellington Realty. Office Phone Numbers: Hollidaysburg: (814) 695-5323 State College: (814) 273-1446 Johnstown: (814) 619-0256 Huntingdon: (814) 251-9725 Bedford: (814) 310-0099 Scranton: (570) 309-6136 Lewistown (717) 363-8631

It’s time to take a look at some of Perry’s Properties for July 9, 2021.

1. NEW LISTING!

112 FIORE LANE, HOLLIDAYSBURG – LISTED BY THE JORDAN CONRAD TEAM 814-693-5513

DETAILS: $325,000 – OPEN HOUSE: SATURDAY, JULY 10TH FROM NOON TO 1:30 P.M. – New construction in Hollidaysburg! Estimated date of completion – May 31, 2021. This custom-built two-story home in Old Town Village features an open concept floor plan, attached garage, a beautiful 1st-floor master bedroom with a walk-in closet and en-suite bath complete with double vanity! Upgrades include granite countertops, vinyl plank flooring, upgraded cabinets, recessed lighting, and upgraded fixtures throughout the home. Seller is a licensed agent.

2. NEW LISTING!

553 INDIANA STREET, JOHNSTOWN – LISTED BY QUENNA SMITH 814-244-1958

DETAILS: $109,900 – This property has up to 5 Bedrooms in the Westmont School District home. Enter the open floor plan large Living Room/Dining room, from a screened-in front porch. Main floor bedroom with 3/4 bath is an added bonus. Newer main floor windows bring in plenty of light. The second floor has two sets of captive bedrooms and one includes a half bath. This home has a level lot with a concrete driveway, carport, covered rear patio and a freshly painted shed.

NEW LISTING! 553 INDIANA STREET, JOHNSTOWNLISTED BY QUENNA SMITH 814-244-1958

3. 232 BRIDGE STREET, HASTINGS – LISTED BY TRACEY SHADE – 814-935-0390

DETAILS: $107,500 – Adorable 4 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath home in Hastings. This property is in a convenient location close to everything – the town swimming pool, park, hospital and main street. The home has tons of character and a lot of space for any growing family. The large backyard with double-layered deck and off street parking for three cars is a dream for all those cookouts and family gatherings.

4. NEW LISTING! JACKSON AVENUE, ALTOONA – LISTED BY DAWN PELLAS 814-932-9745DETAILS: $225,000