Perry Wellington – Segment 3 Things we all secretly hoard and how to purge them for good

(WTAJ) – Remember that show “Hoarders”? We all joke that we are secretly hoarders. We have all kinds of things in our homes that we just don’t need. Somehow we collect them and they just keep piling up!

Would you admit that? Realtor.com has an article about how all of us are secret hoarders of certain things.

So let’s play along and give yourself a point for each one of these that you “Hoard” at your house.

Secret hoarders:

Tons of totes – The number one thing people seem to hoard? “free tote bags.” keep only the totes you realistically use… And donate the rest.

Ancient paperwork – Some paperwork such as old tax returns and financial records is necessary to keep. When you’re holding on to a 20-year-old receipt for a computer that you don’t own anymore? It’s time to purge.

Buttons, buttons, buttons – Use the buttons for sewing and crafting…. Otherwise, get rid of them Plastic shopping bags – Take to a charity to use Pens and pencils – Test to see if it works. Throw away any that don’t. Donate any you got as a giveaway or don’t like. Mugs – Repurpose as small planters (drill hole in the bottom)

Takeout containers