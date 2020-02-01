Perry Wellington Realty Instapot recipes

4.5% Commission!
Perry Wellington Realty is a full-service real estate brokerage based in Hollidaysburg with offices around the region. They offer mortgages through Circuit Mortgage, real estate for buyers and sellers, as well as, a real estate training school. Plus, they only take 4.5% commission! For more information visit Perry Wellington Realty.
Office Phone Numbers:
Hollidaysburg: (814) 695-5323
State College: (814) 273-1446
Johnstown: (814) 619-0256
Huntingdon: (814) 251-9725
Bedford: (814) 310-0099
Scranton: (570) 309-6136
Reading; (610) 440-4336
Circuit Mortgage:
Hollidaysburg: (814) 693-5337
It is time to shine the spotlight on our Lewistown office, with Associate Broker Kim Rickert.
I hear that you are not only good at real estate, t you’ve also become a start in the kitchen with the Instapot!
If you have an Instapot, you need a kitchen to use it, so maybe you are house hunting, and, Kim, you have a great option with this new listing!
1. 51 Stimely Road, Lewistown
Listing price: $295,000
Listed by: Kim Rickert, 717-994-1933
Details: Ranch home situated on 10.9 acres with beautiful views of surrounding mountains, attached 2 car garage, garden shed and plenty of room for a garden. Home features include pine plank floors throughout most of the home, breakfast room, master suite wing with convenient access to the laundry room, living room with electric fireplace and wood-beamed vaulted ceiling. The basement level is partially finished with family room, kitchenette, bath, woodstove, hobby/craft area and plenty of additional space to entertain. Property is a semi-secluded location, yet close to town.
Perry Wellington Realty – Lewistown
100 Stine drive – (717) 363-8631
New listing: 1421 12th Avenue Altoona
Listed by Matt Depaolis, 814-329-3021
Listing price: $950,000
14,485 sq feet; office and banquet space, ADA restrooms, open high ceilings, conference room