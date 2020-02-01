Perry Wellington Realty Instapot recipes

Perry Wellington Realty is a full service real estate brokerage based in Hollidaysburg with offices around the region. They offer mortgages through Circuit Mortgage, real estate for buyers and seller, as well as, a real estate training school. Plus, they only take 4.5% commission! For more information visit Perry Wellington Realty. Office Phone Numbers: Hollidaysburg: (814) 695-5323 State College: (814) 273-1446 Johnstown: (814) 619-0256 Huntingdon: (814) 251-9725 Bedford: (814) 310-0099 Scranton: (570) 309-6136 Reading; (610) 440-4336 Circuit Mortgage: Hollidaysburg: (814) 693-5337

Perry Wellington Realty is a full-service real estate brokerage based in Hollidaysburg with offices around the region. They offer mortgages through Circuit Mortgage, real estate for buyers and sellers, as well as, a real estate training school. Plus, they only take 4.5% commission! For more information visit Perry Wellington Realty.



Office Phone Numbers:

Hollidaysburg: (814) 695-5323

State College: (814) 273-1446

Johnstown: (814) 619-0256

Huntingdon: (814) 251-9725

Bedford: (814) 310-0099

Scranton: (570) 309-6136

Reading; (610) 440-4336



Circuit Mortgage:

Hollidaysburg: (814) 693-5337

It is time to shine the spotlight on our Lewistown office, with Associate Broker Kim Rickert.

I hear that you are not only good at real estate, t you’ve also become a start in the kitchen with the Instapot!

If you have an Instapot, you need a kitchen to use it, so maybe you are house hunting, and, Kim, you have a great option with this new listing!

1. 51 Stimely Road, Lewistown

Listing price: $295,000

Listed by: Kim Rickert, 717-994-1933

Details: Ranch home situated on 10.9 acres with beautiful views of surrounding mountains, attached 2 car garage, garden shed and plenty of room for a garden. Home features include pine plank floors throughout most of the home, breakfast room, master suite wing with convenient access to the laundry room, living room with electric fireplace and wood-beamed vaulted ceiling. The basement level is partially finished with family room, kitchenette, bath, woodstove, hobby/craft area and plenty of additional space to entertain. Property is a semi-secluded location, yet close to town.

Perry Wellington Realty – Lewistown

100 Stine drive – (717) 363-8631

New listing: 1421 12th Avenue Altoona

Listed by Matt Depaolis, 814-329-3021

Listing price: $950,000

14,485 sq feet; office and banquet space, ADA restrooms, open high ceilings, conference room