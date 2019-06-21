Perry Wellington Realty discusses items to stage your kitchen with

Perry Wellington

by: Kevin Petrochko

Posted: / Updated:

4.5% Commission!

Perry Wellington Realty is a full service real estate brokerage based in Hollidaysburg with offices around the region. They offer mortgages through Circuit Mortgage, real estate for buyers and seller, as well as, a real estate training school. Plus, they only take 4.5% commission! For more information visit Perry Wellington Realty. 

Office Phone Numbers: 
Hollidaysburg: (814) 695-5323 
State College: (814) 273-1446 
Johnstown: (814) 619-0256 
Huntingdon: (814) 251-9725 
Bedford: (814) 310-0099 
Scranton: (570) 309-6136 
Reading; (610) 440-4336 

Circuit Mortgage: 
Hollidaysburg: (814) 693-5337

4.5% Commission!

Perry Wellington Realty is a full-service real estate brokerage based in Hollidaysburg with offices around the region. They offer mortgages through Circuit Mortgage, real estate for buyers and seller, as well as, a real estate training school. Plus, they only take 4.5% commission! For more information visit Perry Wellington Realty. 

Office Phone Numbers:  SATURDAY JUNE 22nd 11 am. to 1:30 p.m. 
Hollidaysburg: (814) 695-5323 
State College: (814) 273-1446 
Johnstown: (814) 619-0256 
Huntingdon: (814) 251-9725 
Bedford: (814) 310-0099 
Scranton: (570) 309-6136 
Reading; (610) 440-4336 

Circuit Mortgage: 
Hollidaysburg: (814) 693-5337

Perry Wellington Realty discusses items to stage your kitchen with when looking to stage a home.

You can call your local Perry Wellington office or visit Perry Wellington Realty online at perrywellingtonrealty.com

  • Hollidaysburg: (814) 695-5323
  • State College: (814) 273-1446
  • Johnstown: (814) 619-0256
  • Huntingdon: (814) 251-9725
  • Bedford: (814) 310-0099
  • Glendale Yearound: (814) 619-3915
  • Scranton (570) 309-6136
  • Reading  (610) 440-4336
  • Cumberland, MD (240) 979-4660
  • Advance Academy: (814) 695-3050 

Perry Wellington Realty is a full-service real estate brokerage based in Hollidaysburg with offices around the region. They offer real estate for buyers and seller, as well as, a real estate training school. Plus, they only take 4.5% commission!

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss