Perry Wellington Realty Discusses Fourth of July ideas for your home

4.5% Commission!
Perry Wellington Realty is a full service real estate brokerage based in Hollidaysburg with offices around the region. They offer mortgages through Circuit Mortgage, real estate for buyers and seller, as well as, a real estate training school. Plus, they only take 4.5% commission! For more information visit Perry Wellington Realty.
Office Phone Numbers:
Hollidaysburg: (814) 695-5323
State College: (814) 273-1446
Johnstown: (814) 619-0256
Huntingdon: (814) 251-9725
Bedford: (814) 310-0099
Scranton: (570) 309-6136
Reading; (610) 440-4336
Circuit Mortgage:
Hollidaysburg: (814) 693-5337
4.5% Commission!
Perry Wellington Realty is a full-service real estate brokerage based in Hollidaysburg with offices around the region. They offer mortgages through Circuit Mortgage, real estate for buyers and seller, as well as, a real estate training school. Plus, they only take 4.5% commission! For more information visit Perry Wellington Realty.
Office Phone Numbers:
Hollidaysburg: (814) 695-5323
State College: (814) 273-1446
Johnstown: (814) 619-0256
Huntingdon: (814) 251-9725
Bedford: (814) 310-0099
Scranton: (570) 309-6136
Reading; (610) 440-4336
Circuit Mortgage:
Hollidaysburg: (814) 693-5337
4.5% Commission!
Perry Wellington Realty is a full service real estate brokerage based in Hollidaysburg with offices around the region. They offer mortgages through Circuit Mortgage, real estate for buyers and seller, as well as, a real estate training school. Plus, they only take 4.5% commission! For more information visit Perry Wellington Realty.
Office Phone Numbers:
Hollidaysburg: (814) 695-5323
State College: (814) 273-1446
Johnstown: (814) 619-0256
Huntingdon: (814) 251-9725
Bedford: (814) 310-0099
Scranton: (570) 309-6136
Reading; (610) 440-4336
Circuit Mortgage:
Hollidaysburg: (814) 693-5337
4.5% Commission!
Perry Wellington Realty is a full-service real estate brokerage based in Hollidaysburg with offices around the region. They offer mortgages through Circuit Mortgage, real estate for buyers and seller, as well as, a real estate training school. Plus, they only take 4.5% commission! For more information visit Perry Wellington Realty.
Office Phone Numbers: SATURDAY JUNE 22nd 11 am. to 1:30 p.m.
Hollidaysburg: (814) 695-5323
State College: (814) 273-1446
Johnstown: (814) 619-0256
Huntingdon: (814) 251-9725
Bedford: (814) 310-0099
Scranton: (570) 309-6136
Reading; (610) 440-4336
Circuit Mortgage:
Hollidaysburg: (814) 693-5337
As the Fourth of July approaches, the Perry Wellington Real Estate crew shares some ideas on how to celebrate the holiday in your new home.
You can call your local Perry Wellington office or visit Perry Wellington Realty online at perrywellingtonrealty.com
- Hollidaysburg: (814) 695-5323
- State College: (814) 273-1446
- Johnstown: (814) 619-0256
- Huntingdon: (814) 251-9725
- Bedford: (814) 310-0099
- Glendale Yearound: (814) 619-3915
- Scranton (570) 309-6136
- Reading (610) 440-4336
- Cumberland, MD (240) 979-4660
- Advance Academy: (814) 695-3050
Perry Wellington Realty is a full-service real estate brokerage based in Hollidaysburg with offices around the region. They offer real estate for buyers and seller, as well as, a real estate training school. Plus, they only take 4.5% commission!