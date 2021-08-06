Perry Wellington – Real estate market news

Perry Wellington Realty is a full service real estate brokerage based in Hollidaysburg with offices around the region. They offer mortgages through Circuit Mortgage, real estate for buyers and seller, as well as, a real estate training school. Plus, they only take 4.5% commission! For more information visit Perry Wellington Realty. Office Phone Numbers: Hollidaysburg: (814) 695-5323 State College: (814) 273-1446 Johnstown: (814) 619-0256 Huntingdon: (814) 251-9725 Bedford: (814) 310-0099 Scranton: (570) 309-6136 Lewistown (717) 363-8631

(WTAJ) – Welcome to perry wellington real estate 4.5. We’re here to give you tips and tools to help you be successful when you are buying or selling. You may not be doing that now, but you or someone you know just might be in the future, so we are here to help.

There is some good and bad news. Price drops are now a must for a lot of sellers who want to sell now. The pivot is upon us.

Homes similar to the ones that buyers were once willing to pay way over asking for earlier this spring and summer are now going for a lot less. Sellers listed them higher, hoping to cash in. Agents thought the market would keep that good thing going at least through the summer and then poof, market shift.

How bad is it? It’s so bad, homes in Florida are even experiencing price drops.

Florida has been a scorching hot zone for home sales until now

Homes are still selling in certain areas but, days on market and sale prices depend heavily now on condition, location and of course that starting price point.

So what’s the strategy for sellers as we go into the second week of august?

If you have your home listed and it’s not selling, maybe it needs a fresh new look!