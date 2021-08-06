Perry Wellington – Perry’s properties

Perry Wellington Realty is a full service real estate brokerage based in Hollidaysburg with offices around the region. They offer mortgages through Circuit Mortgage, real estate for buyers and seller, as well as, a real estate training school. Plus, they only take 4.5% commission! For more information visit Perry Wellington Realty. Office Phone Numbers: Hollidaysburg: (814) 695-5323 State College: (814) 273-1446 Johnstown: (814) 619-0256 Huntingdon: (814) 251-9725 Bedford: (814) 310-0099 Scranton: (570) 309-6136 Lewistown (717) 363-8631

(WTAJ) – It’s time to take a look at some of Perry’s Properties.

1. 637 S. TERRACE DRIVE, UNIT 4D, ALTOONA – LISTED BY THE ADAM CONRAD TEAM

814-693-5669 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F3CAq9aZPXo

DETAILS: $129,900 – Logan Township condo on a single level with a sunroom overlooking a small stream in the Penn Terrace Development. Features include 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, bonus room/office, breakfast nook and attic storage. Large master bedroom with cathedral ceilings, walk-in closet and master bath. Unit is freshly painted and has an abundance of natural light. Sellers offering a home warranty!

2. 535 STEWART STREET, BELLWOOD – LISTED BY THE GRETCHEN GUNNETT TEAM

814-696-7742 DETAILS: NEW PRICE! $107,500

OPEN HOUSE: SATURDAY, AUGUST 7TH FROM 1:30 P.M. TO 3 P.M. Stop by this Sunday to take a closer look at this 2 story, move-in ready home in Bellwood! This property features 3 bedrooms and one full bath. There is also a large eat-In Kitchen, First floor laundry and a bonus room. Plus – Off Street parking. There is a 3d virtual Matterport 3D tour available on this home as well, just in case you can't stop by to see it in person on Sunday.

3. NEW PRICE: 211 LARCH STREET, HOLLIDAYSBURG – LISTED BY THE JORDAN CONRAD TEAM

814-693-5513

DETAILS: $299,900 – This is a one-of-a-kind contemporary home located in Hollidaysburg right next to the Sylvan Hills Golf Course. The exterior of the home features cut stone and a new roof. The interior of the home offers an open layout and features four bedrooms and three full baths. There are two bedrooms on each side of the house with an open living/dining area in the center. A gas fire pit is situated in the center of the living room. The basement is unfinished with outdoor access. Outback is a spacious patio to relax with lots of privacy. This property also offers an attached double-bay carport and a large driveway.

4. 1825 N. 6TH AVENUE, ALTOONA – LISTED BY DAN DISABATO

814-569-6324

DETAILS: NEW PRICE! $234,900 – Check out this beautiful, spacious and completely remodeled 5 bedrooms, 2 full bathroom home located on a large lot in Altoona! This home has a brand new roof and furnace, with an updated modern kitchen with granite countertops, an new above ground pool with deck, fenced-in yard, updated siding, central air, and new front stoop entrance… and a finished basement with two bedrooms, family room full bath and small office space.

