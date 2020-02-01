Perry Wellington open houses on the lake

Perry Wellington Realty is a full service real estate brokerage based in Hollidaysburg with offices around the region. They offer mortgages through Circuit Mortgage, real estate for buyers and seller, as well as, a real estate training school. Plus, they only take 4.5% commission! For more information visit Perry Wellington Realty. Office Phone Numbers: Hollidaysburg: (814) 695-5323 State College: (814) 273-1446 Johnstown: (814) 619-0256 Huntingdon: (814) 251-9725 Bedford: (814) 310-0099 Scranton: (570) 309-6136 Reading; (610) 440-4336 Circuit Mortgage: Hollidaysburg: (814) 693-5337

4.5% Commission!

Perry Wellington Realty is a full-service real estate brokerage based in Hollidaysburg with offices around the region. They offer mortgages through Circuit Mortgage, real estate for buyers and sellers, as well as, a real estate training school. Plus, they only take 4.5% commission! For more information visit Perry Wellington Realty.



Office Phone Numbers:

Hollidaysburg: (814) 695-5323

State College: (814) 273-1446

Johnstown: (814) 619-0256

Huntingdon: (814) 251-9725

Bedford: (814) 310-0099

Scranton: (570) 309-6136

Reading; (610) 440-4336



Circuit Mortgage:

Hollidaysburg: (814) 693-5337

4.5% Commission!

Perry Wellington Realty is a full-service real estate brokerage based in Hollidaysburg with offices around the region. They offer mortgages through Circuit Mortgage, real estate for buyers and sellers, as well as, a real estate training school. Plus, they only take 4.5% commission! For more information visit Perry Wellington Realty.



Office Phone Numbers:

Hollidaysburg: (814) 695-5323

State College: (814) 273-1446

Johnstown: (814) 619-0256

Huntingdon: (814) 251-9725

Bedford: (814) 310-0099

Scranton: (570) 309-6136

Reading; (610) 440-4336



Circuit Mortgage:

Hollidaysburg: (814) 693-5337

The lake is the place to be this weekend for a big open house event featuring three Perry Wellington listings!

Let’s get to those open houses!

1. 161 Kendrick lane, Flinton – listed by Jordan Conrad Team (814) 693-5513

Listing price: $200,000

Details: Open house: Saturday, Feb. 1, noon to 1:30 p.m. – hosted by Chelsey Frederick/Jordan Conrad Team

Stunning 2 bedroom ranch home situated on approx. 1 acre in the Glendale year-round community. Built-in 2014, this home has all the features you dream of including Bamboo flooring, radiant floor heating, custom cabinets, double oven, ceramic tile walk-in shower in the master bath, walk-in closet, first-floor laundry, large finished basement, and attached heated 2 car garage! Spend your free time watching the wildlife while relaxing on the new deck that was just built on the back of the house or on the covered front porch. Part of the basement could easily be made into a 3rd bedroom. Plenty of storage under the carport or in the garage for four-wheelers, side by side, lawnmowers, and all your outdoor equipment. Enjoy all the perks of Glendale year-round without having to use gated access.

2. 178 Christopher Road, Flinton – listed by Christopher Barnhart, (814) 619-3915

Listing price: $232,000

Details: Open house: Saturday, February 1, noon to 1:30 p.m. – hosted by Laura Horne / Jordan Conrad Team

Beautiful and spacious raised ranch in Glendale year round located on 3 lots totaling 1.65 acres. An extra lot just added to listing. 3 bed and 3 baths with 2 car garage attached to the basement. Open living room and kitchen with large windows so you can see all the beauty of nature and its wildlife. Master bedroom and master bath with a small private deck. The laundry room is conveniently located on the main floor. Two 10′ garage doors give you plenty of room to get your vehicles in and there is still room for a workshop or other things in the garage. Picturesque landscape with several mulched areas with small trees and boulders. A paved driveway keeps you out of the dirt and mud. Glendale year-round is a gated community located minutes from Glendale Lake and Prince Gallitzin State Park.

324 Troxell Spring Road, Flinton – listed by Betty Barnhart, (814) 687-4216

Open house: Saturday, February 1 Noon to 1:30 p.m. – hosted by Jessica Balliet

Listing price: $215,000

Details: Already being used as a vacation rental, this property allows those for whom it would be a second home to use at their leisure and cover their costs with rental revenue. A large yard with gardens, pond, and hot tub is a mecca for wildlife. The bedroom on the first floor has an attached dressing room/closet. The upper master bedroom has its own sitting room and balcony overlooking the backyard. Both bathrooms are elegantly decorated. The kitchen is a visual delight as well as functional. Home is located in Glendale year-round, a gated recreational community adjacent to Prince Gallitzin state park / Glendale lake/state game lands 108. Six miles from rock run ATV park.