Perry Wellington: Low rates, Jodan weights

Perry Wellington Realty is a full service real estate brokerage based in Hollidaysburg with offices around the region. They offer mortgages through Circuit Mortgage, real estate for buyers and seller, as well as, a real estate training school. Plus, they only take 4.5% commission! For more information visit Perry Wellington Realty. Office Phone Numbers: Hollidaysburg: (814) 695-5323 State College: (814) 273-1446 Johnstown: (814) 619-0256 Huntingdon: (814) 251-9725 Bedford: (814) 310-0099 Scranton: (570) 309-6136 Reading; (610) 440-4336 Circuit Mortgage: Hollidaysburg: (814) 693-5337

Good afternoon and welcome to Perry Wellington Real Estate 4.5.

There you have it! Our very own agent Jordan Conrad was killin’ it once again in his latest weight lifting competition. More records to rack up! Jordan is back today to tell us about that!

I’m back too! I am Dawn Pellas, your host. I’m also a licensed realtor. This is a program about real estate. We are here to give you tips and tools to help you be successful when you are buying or selling. You might not be doing that now but you or someone you know maybe in the future. So, we are here to help!

Along with Jordan today, we have a special guest! Associate broker Kim Rickert from our new office in Lewistown.

Kim thanks for joining us! First time on the show! It’s great to have you!

We’re going to talk about Kim’s new office later in the show, but first, Jordan congratulations! You have some new hardware there!

While the weight Jordan lifted when up… The interest rates went down this week!

For the first time since the great recession in 2008, the Federal Reserve lowered interest rates and now those rates are set to hover between 2 percent and 2.25 percent.

What does this mean?

As agents, we get a lot of questions about buying a house. Most people who have never done it think it’s very expensive and it can be, but there are homes out there in all price ranges. We’ve been starting to share some of those on the show as well. Here’s one in Altoona.

1418 18th Avenue Altoona

Traditional two-story in the city.

Two bedrooms with potential for a third plus two bathrooms.

Parking pad out back with a shed, nice large flat lot.

Less than $40,000.

The seller says make an offer! She has to move out of the area to seek better care for her son who has special needs. So if you are inclined to help and you need an affordable house for you, or maybe for a rental, check this one out.

Still to come:

Our spotlight on our new Lewistown office. With associate broker Kim Rickert! If you’re thinking about getting a real estate license. There are classes starting next week in Bedford And next month in-state college!

Broker Adam Conrad talks about that, along with details on how to become an agent in his latest senior mirror article. You can read it in this Sunday’s Altoona mirror!

Here are the details on those classes.

PRE-LICENSE REAL ESTATE CLASSES

www.advanceacademyonline.com

BEDFORD:

Advance Academy – Bedford

602 E. Pitt Street, Suite #2

August 3rd – September 25th

5:45 p.m to 10 p.m.

Mondays and Wednesdays

STATE COLLEGE:

Advance Academy – State College

170 Rolling Ridge Drive, Suite #300

September 23rd – November 13th

5:45 p.m to 10 p.m.

Mondays and Wednesdays