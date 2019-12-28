Perry Wellington: Looking into the future

Perry Wellington Realty is a full service real estate brokerage based in Hollidaysburg with offices around the region. They offer mortgages through Circuit Mortgage, real estate for buyers and seller, as well as, a real estate training school. Plus, they only take 4.5% commission! For more information visit Perry Wellington Realty. Office Phone Numbers: Hollidaysburg: (814) 695-5323 State College: (814) 273-1446 Johnstown: (814) 619-0256 Huntingdon: (814) 251-9725 Bedford: (814) 310-0099 Scranton: (570) 309-6136 Reading; (610) 440-4336 Circuit Mortgage: Hollidaysburg: (814) 693-5337

Sometimes in Real Estate, we feel like we are asked to be fortune tellers when we are helping clients.

How long will it take to sell my house?

How much will it sell for?

And for buyers, will my offer be accepted?

We do get asked to make a lot of predictions.

In this segment, we are looking into the future to see what we think the real estate market will do in 2020. And we have a crystal ball, we will ask it questions and then weigh in ourselves.

How will 2020 start off? Strong? Slow? Steady? Will interest rates stay the same? Will summer be busy? How will the year end? Overall predictions?

If you would like Perry Wellington to help you sell your home or if you are looking to buy a house, we can help with that.