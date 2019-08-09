Perry Wellington: Lavonne Felbo updates on decor

Perry Wellington

by:

Posted: / Updated:

4.5% Commission!

Perry Wellington Realty is a full service real estate brokerage based in Hollidaysburg with offices around the region. They offer mortgages through Circuit Mortgage, real estate for buyers and seller, as well as, a real estate training school. Plus, they only take 4.5% commission! For more information visit Perry Wellington Realty. 

Office Phone Numbers: 
Hollidaysburg: (814) 695-5323 
State College: (814) 273-1446 
Johnstown: (814) 619-0256 
Huntingdon: (814) 251-9725 
Bedford: (814) 310-0099 
Scranton: (570) 309-6136 
Reading; (610) 440-4336 

Circuit Mortgage: 
Hollidaysburg: (814) 693-5337

Champion Life Church has launched a big renovation project with local artist and La Vintage Decor owner Lavonne Felbo!

Check out Lavonne’s updates on the church and other projects for the home and don’t forget to sign up for your chance to learn all about Realty with Perry Wellington’s classes!

1. BEDFORD SCHOOL – CLASSES UNDERWAY
PRE-LICENSE REAL ESTATE CLASSES
Advance Academy – Bedford
602 E. Pitt Street,
Suite #2
August 3rd – September 25th 5:45 p.m to 10 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays
www.advanceacademyonline.com

2. STATE COLLEGE CLASSES COMING UP
PRE-LICENSE REAL ESTATE CLASSES
Advance Academy – State College
170 Rolling Ridge Drive,
Suite #300
September 23rd – Nov. 13th 5:45 p.m to 10 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays
www.advanceacademyonline.com

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss