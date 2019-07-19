Perry Wellington, Decorating and repurposing with Lavonne Falbo

Perry Wellington Realty is a full service real estate brokerage based in Hollidaysburg with offices around the region. They offer mortgages through Circuit Mortgage, real estate for buyers and seller, as well as, a real estate training school. Plus, they only take 4.5% commission! For more information visit Perry Wellington Realty. Office Phone Numbers: Hollidaysburg: (814) 695-5323 State College: (814) 273-1446 Johnstown: (814) 619-0256 Huntingdon: (814) 251-9725 Bedford: (814) 310-0099 Scranton: (570) 309-6136 Reading; (610) 440-4336 Circuit Mortgage: Hollidaysburg: (814) 693-5337

The Perry Wellington Real Estate 4.5 team meets up with the Owner of La Vintage Decor, Lavonne Falbo, to talk about some unique, vintage, and really cool decorating ideas!

Champion Life Church asked Lavonne to tackle their remodel, and then LaVonne meets up with Perry Wellington for a look at some great ideas for lighting by using regular household items!

La Vintage can be found downtown Altoona on 11th Avenue, and they just joined forces with “Love It” consignment shop!

