Perry Wellington: A buyers market?

We wanted to start off today with a big change in the air! Yes, fall is on the way, but we are not talking about seasons, we’re talking about markets.

What kind of market are we in right now?

What’s about to take place?

What does that mean for buyers and sellers?

What should sellers expect?

How can they “weather this storm”?

We give you all the answers you need on Perry Wellington 4.5 as seen in the video above!

Also, Jordan has a big price drop to tell us about on some rental units that are listed.

578-634 Berwind Drive Hollidaysburg – Listing Agent: Jordan Conrad

This is a great opportunity to purchase 9 duplex homes in Hollidaysburg. All the homes are situated on an approx 4.79-acre parcel of land which makes for easy maintenance and management. All units have 3 bedrooms and 1 full bath. 8 of the units have 1 half bath as well. Tenants pay all utilities – water, sewer, and electricity are all individually metered. Each unit has an oil tank and furnace. 9 units have heat pumps as well. Green lines in the plot image are approx property lines.