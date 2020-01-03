Perry Wellington 4.6: Stats and Predictions for 2020

Perry Wellington Realty is a full service real estate brokerage based in Hollidaysburg with offices around the region. They offer mortgages through Circuit Mortgage, real estate for buyers and seller, as well as, a real estate training school. Plus, they only take 4.5% commission! For more information visit Perry Wellington Realty. Office Phone Numbers: Hollidaysburg: (814) 695-5323 State College: (814) 273-1446 Johnstown: (814) 619-0256 Huntingdon: (814) 251-9725 Bedford: (814) 310-0099 Scranton: (570) 309-6136 Reading; (610) 440-4336 Circuit Mortgage: Hollidaysburg: (814) 693-5337

4.5% Commission!

Perry Wellington Realty is a full-service real estate brokerage based in Hollidaysburg with offices around the region. They offer mortgages through Circuit Mortgage, real estate for buyers and sellers, as well as, a real estate training school. Plus, they only take 4.5% commission! For more information visit Perry Wellington Realty.



Office Phone Numbers:

Hollidaysburg: (814) 695-5323

State College: (814) 273-1446

Johnstown: (814) 619-0256

Huntingdon: (814) 251-9725

Bedford: (814) 310-0099

Scranton: (570) 309-6136

Reading; (610) 440-4336



Circuit Mortgage:

Hollidaysburg: (814) 693-5337

Dawn, Adam, and Jordan start off today’s show by talking about what buyers and sellers can expect in the new year.

Perry Wellington Realty, LLC currently sits at #1 in the Allegheny Highlands Association of Realtors rankings in 2019.

They are hoping for more of the same in the new year.

Jordan previews some open houses that his team is showing this weekend.