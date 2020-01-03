1  of  2
Breaking News
Body found in Huntingdon County apartment, State Police on scene Police: 1 dead after car drives into Blair County building

Perry Wellington 4.6: Stats and Predictions for 2020

Perry Wellington

by:

Posted: / Updated:

4.5% Commission!

Perry Wellington Realty is a full service real estate brokerage based in Hollidaysburg with offices around the region. They offer mortgages through Circuit Mortgage, real estate for buyers and seller, as well as, a real estate training school. Plus, they only take 4.5% commission! For more information visit Perry Wellington Realty. 

Office Phone Numbers: 
Hollidaysburg: (814) 695-5323 
State College: (814) 273-1446 
Johnstown: (814) 619-0256 
Huntingdon: (814) 251-9725 
Bedford: (814) 310-0099 
Scranton: (570) 309-6136 
Reading; (610) 440-4336 

Circuit Mortgage: 
Hollidaysburg: (814) 693-5337

4.5% Commission!

Perry Wellington Realty is a full-service real estate brokerage based in Hollidaysburg with offices around the region. They offer mortgages through Circuit Mortgage, real estate for buyers and sellers, as well as, a real estate training school. Plus, they only take 4.5% commission! For more information visit Perry Wellington Realty. 

Office Phone Numbers: 
Hollidaysburg: (814) 695-5323 
State College: (814) 273-1446 
Johnstown: (814) 619-0256 
Huntingdon: (814) 251-9725 
Bedford: (814) 310-0099 
Scranton: (570) 309-6136 
Reading; (610) 440-4336 

Circuit Mortgage: 
Hollidaysburg: (814) 693-5337

Dawn, Adam, and Jordan start off today’s show by talking about what buyers and sellers can expect in the new year.

Perry Wellington Realty, LLC currently sits at #1 in the Allegheny Highlands Association of Realtors rankings in 2019.

They are hoping for more of the same in the new year.

Jordan previews some open houses that his team is showing this weekend.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss