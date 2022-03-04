The Perry Wellington Team likes to make generosity a priority. From saving sellers money on commission to promoting and even letting you use their moving trucks fr free, the team is there for you!

One way to make a big difference for yourself are these moving hacks from Regina Miller.

Often, if you’re a regular at a local business, they’ll save their shipping boxes for you to pick up in the weeks prior to the move, or check for free ones online such as Facebook marketplace.

Label your boxes on the side, not on top. Write the room that the boxes go to. Movers don’t care what’s in them, they just want to know where to put them down.

Slide clothing hangers directly into garbage bags. Use a sharpie to write who’s room they go to right on the bag.

Instead of wrapping each plate in newspaper, place a styrofoam plate between each one.

Take pictures of your electronic connections to make them easier to hook up once you arrive at your new place.

Pack a suitcase as if you are going on vacation. That way you can get by for a few days before you have to start rummaging through boxes to get ready.

Pack a bin with items you’ll likely need right away…for example, toilet paper, paper towels, plastic wear, paper plates, cleaning supplies, etc.

And finally, you’re going to want to have a folder with your utility accounts from the old place, and also information on the new place to have ready when you get to the move.