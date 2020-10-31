Perry Wellington 4.5 – Would You Buy a Haunted House?

With Halloween here, would you buy a haunted house if you were house hunting?
According to Realtor.com, of potential house buyers they asked, 33% said they would! 25% said maybe while 42% said No way!
WOULD YOU BUY A HAUNTED HOUSE IF…. YOU GOT A GOOD PRICE? About 40 percent of people who are open to a haunted home said they’d want to see that home price go down to put money down on it.
WOULD YOU BUY A HAUNTED HOUSE IF IT WAS IN A BETTER NEIGHBORHOOD? 35 percent said it would have to be in a better neighborhood to make the move.
WOULD YOU BUY A HAUNTED HOUSE IF IT HAD EXTRA SQUARE FOOTAGE? 32 percent said they wanted extra footage.
WOULD YOU BUY A HAUNTED HOUSE IF IT HAD EXTRA BEDROOMS? 29 percent said they’d move in if they had more bedrooms.
– According to the survey, 28 percent think they have lived in a haunted home
– 14 percent think they may have
– 58 percent indicate they have never lived in one
WHEN ASKED WHAT MADE THEM THINK THE HOME WAS HAUNTED…
– 58 percent said they heard strange, unexplainable noises
– 51 percent felt that creepy feeling in certain rooms
– 40 percent said they’ve seen objects move or just completely disappear