Perry Wellington 4.5 – Would You Buy a Haunted House?

Perry Wellington Realty is a full service real estate brokerage based in Hollidaysburg with offices around the region. They offer mortgages through Circuit Mortgage, real estate for buyers and seller, as well as, a real estate training school. Plus, they only take 4.5% commission! For more information visit Perry Wellington Realty. Office Phone Numbers: Hollidaysburg: (814) 695-5323 State College: (814) 273-1446 Johnstown: (814) 619-0256 Huntingdon: (814) 251-9725 Bedford: (814) 310-0099 Scranton: (570) 309-6136 Lewistown (717) 363-8631

With Halloween here, would you buy a haunted house if you were house hunting?

According to Realtor.com, of potential house buyers they asked, 33% said they would! 25% said maybe while 42% said No way!

WOULD YOU BUY A HAUNTED HOUSE IF…. YOU GOT A GOOD PRICE? About 40 percent of people who are open to a haunted home said they’d want to see that home price go down to put money down on it.

WOULD YOU BUY A HAUNTED HOUSE IF IT WAS IN A BETTER NEIGHBORHOOD? 35 percent said it would have to be in a better neighborhood to make the move.

WOULD YOU BUY A HAUNTED HOUSE IF IT HAD EXTRA SQUARE FOOTAGE? 32 percent said they wanted extra footage.

WOULD YOU BUY A HAUNTED HOUSE IF IT HAD EXTRA BEDROOMS? 29 percent said they’d move in if they had more bedrooms.

– According to the survey, 28 percent think they have lived in a haunted home

– 14 percent think they may have

– 58 percent indicate they have never lived in one

WHEN ASKED WHAT MADE THEM THINK THE HOME WAS HAUNTED…

– 58 percent said they heard strange, unexplainable noises

– 51 percent felt that creepy feeling in certain rooms

– 40 percent said they’ve seen objects move or just completely disappear