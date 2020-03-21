Perry Wellington 4.5 – Working Together in ‘Strange Times’

Perry Wellington Realty is a full service real estate brokerage based in Hollidaysburg with offices around the region. They offer mortgages through Circuit Mortgage, real estate for buyers and seller, as well as, a real estate training school. Plus, they only take 4.5% commission! For more information visit Perry Wellington Realty. Office Phone Numbers: Hollidaysburg: (814) 695-5323 State College: (814) 273-1446 Johnstown: (814) 619-0256 Huntingdon: (814) 251-9725 Bedford: (814) 310-0099 Scranton: (570) 309-6136 Lewistown (717) 363-8631

These are strange days. A lot of uncertainty going on, especially in the housing market. Everyone is doing what they do best: working together to help each other.

That’s certainly true in the real estate business. The National Association of Realtors, PA Association of Realtors, and the PA Land and Title Association are all communicating to make sure everyone knows what to do and how to handle any situation that comes up.

157 Oak Hill Lane, Claysburg- Listed By Adam Conrad Team 814-693-5669

Listing Price: $239,900

DETAILS: Beautiful 3 story home that can double as a rental/vacation home. This home overlooks the lake and the 5th hole of the Blue Knob Golf Course. Enjoy 4 season living with a cozy fireplace and large windows to the outside. Beautiful deck for relaxing. Rental income helps make your retreat cost even less.