Perry Wellington 4.5 – Winterize That Home to Save Money

Perry Wellington Realty is a full service real estate brokerage based in Hollidaysburg with offices around the region. They offer mortgages through Circuit Mortgage, real estate for buyers and seller, as well as, a real estate training school. Plus, they only take 4.5% commission! For more information visit Perry Wellington Realty. Office Phone Numbers: Hollidaysburg: (814) 695-5323 State College: (814) 273-1446 Johnstown: (814) 619-0256 Huntingdon: (814) 251-9725 Bedford: (814) 310-0099 Scranton: (570) 309-6136 Lewistown (717) 363-8631

If you’re like most of us, you spend way too much over the Holidays! There are ways to save now though, especially when it comes to your home and the cold winter months.

Realtor.com did an article on winter home maintenance that can save you big!

WEATHERPROOF WINDOWS

– Most windows develop an air gap over time, which can cause as much as 40% energy loss for heating and cooling. Caulking that gap can make a big difference in your heating bills

AVOID WATER DAMAGE WITH ROOF INSPECTION

– CHECK FOR MISSING SHINGLES, ROOF TILES, DAMAGE.

– REPAIR ANY LEAKS BEFORE THEY GET WORSE

SWEEP OUT THE CHIMNEY

– If you use your fireplace, you need to clean it , a stray spark could cause it to catch fire.



TRIM BACK TREES-

-Have the trees on your property inspected and treated in the fall or early winter. Temperature fluctuation, ice, heavy snow, and other winter conditions can weaken your trees. They could damage property or cause injury.

TEST YOUR SUMP PUMP

– If you have a sump pump – make sure it’s ready for flood season (when snow and ice melts in the Spring)

– Make sure it’s clear of anything that might clog the valve or discharge pipe

AVOID BURSTING PIPES WHEN TEMPS GET LOW

– If the pipes inside and outside your home aren’t properly insulated when temperatures drop below freezing, they could burst and cost you big time.

-Run water at a small trickle and open doors under sinks to allow warm air to circulate.

– Drain hoses and store them inside. make sure outside faucets are not leaking (can cause ice to form and pipes to expand and break.

Reverse Ceiling Fans to Stay Warm

– Hot air always rises

– When you flip your fan’s switch to reverse, the fan moves in a clockwise direction, and this updraft allows hot air to get pushed down into your rooms. This is especially useful in rooms with very high ceilings.



3301 SHELLERS BEND #934, STATE COLLEGE -LISTED BY THE ANNETTE YORKS GROUP 814-360-0140

LISTING PRICE: $299,900

DETAILS: This is a 3 bedroom, 3 bath condo in Thoroughbred Crossing, State College. It offers low maintenance first floor living at it’s finest. The kitchen has quartz countertops, a new range, large pantry and new laminate flooring. There is also a spacious master suite, a sunroom, a second bedroom with en suite full bath and laundry room all on ground level. This floor plan also includes an additional bedroom suite upstairs. And, it’s located in a beautiful community that offers a central swimming pool and clubhouse. Virtual showings only contact agent for 3D digital tours of the home.

