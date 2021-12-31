Happy New Year 2022 Light Up Downtown State College
January 01 2022 12:00 am

Perry Wellington 4.5 – Why Selling Your House in Winter Might be Best

Sponsored Content - Perry Wellington

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Outback Bowl Arkansas Razorbacks vs Penn State Nittany Lions
January 01 2022 12:00 pm

If you had to choose, when would you think is the most popular time to sell a home?

You might think spring or summer, but inter might actually be a better time for sellers. In fact, cold weather might mean more cold hard cash! Why is that though? The Perry Wellington Realty 4.5 team talks about that in the video above.

WHY WINTER MAY BE THE BEST TIME TO SELL

LESS COMPETITION
-Most sellers prefer to put their houses on the market in spring and summer.

SHOW OFF COLD-WEATHER FEATURES
-Highlight the fireplace
-Updated heating/furnace
-Double pane windows

ATTRACT SERIOUS BUYERS
-Buyers who brave snow and ice to see your home are serious. 

With a new year comes doing new things. Maybe something like becoming a real estate agent is right up your alley!

The Advance Academy pre-license classes are starting back up on January 11th — January 10th for those who want to take it online — so you can learn all about being an agent. Classes held Tuesdays and Thursdays with Associate Broker George Pisanick.

Advance Academy Real Estate Classes
Starting: January 10th – ONLINE and January 11th – IN PERSON 
Location: 1103 N. Juniata Street, Hollidaysburg

Sign Up Today at www.advanceacademyonline.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

4.5% Commission!

Perry Wellington Realty is a full service real estate brokerage based in Hollidaysburg with offices around the region. They offer mortgages through Circuit Mortgage, real estate for buyers and seller, as well as, a real estate training school. Plus, they only take 4.5% commission! For more information visit Perry Wellington Realty. 

Office Phone Numbers: 
Hollidaysburg: (814) 695-5323 
State College: (814) 273-1446 
Johnstown: (814) 619-0256 
Huntingdon: (814) 251-9725 
Bedford: (814) 310-0099 
Scranton: (570) 309-6136 
Lewistown (717) 363-8631 

Trending Stories

Don't Miss