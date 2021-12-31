Perry Wellington 4.5 – Why Selling Your House in Winter Might be Best

If you had to choose, when would you think is the most popular time to sell a home?

You might think spring or summer, but inter might actually be a better time for sellers. In fact, cold weather might mean more cold hard cash! Why is that though? The Perry Wellington Realty 4.5 team talks about that in the video above.

WHY WINTER MAY BE THE BEST TIME TO SELL

LESS COMPETITION

-Most sellers prefer to put their houses on the market in spring and summer.

SHOW OFF COLD-WEATHER FEATURES

-Highlight the fireplace

-Updated heating/furnace

-Double pane windows

ATTRACT SERIOUS BUYERS

-Buyers who brave snow and ice to see your home are serious.



