Perry Wellington 4.5 – What your front door color reveals about you

What does the color of your front door say about you? An article from Realtor.com says that your front door color reveals more about you than you think.

VIOLET

Shades of violet are “linked to sophistication,”

But be careful when picking a shade—a purple front door can easily turn from luxurious to garish.

ORANGE

For most homes, an orange front door can send the message that “I’m cheap or weird,” Augustin says.

But it can also mean eclectic. If you own a high end home…. it means luxury

WHITE

Most common door color

White indicates sterility, cleanliness, and simplicity.

YELLOW

Yellow is linked to optimism and extraversion. Guests will expect sunny rooms and cheerful decor inside.

Don’t splash it everywhere, though—it looks best on the front door color against a home with darker siding.

If you cover the whole exterior of the house, it can indicate irrationality and anxiety.

BLUE

Looking for visitors? Try painting your front door a bright blue or turquoise. It’s linked to calmness and trust.

GREEN

Traditionally, this paint color indicates prosperity and wealth, but its natural appeal means you’re also serene and peaceful.

Don’t be afraid to pick a vivid green paint, though: Too neutral and you (and your front door) may seem bland.

BLACK

FORMAL, GLAMOROUS

AGAINST A COLORFUL EXTERIOR, IT CAN ALSO BE PLAYFUL



WOOD–

CONVEYS A HOME WITH A RELAXED ATMOSPHERE

RUSTIC, COZY, WELCOMING

RED

In the Chinese design philosophy of feng shui, red front doors are lucky if they’re facing south or southwest.

Overall – red is linked with “action” and people who are “go getters\

BROWN

Practical or plain

liven things up…. try a lighter shade of brown, a warmer tone…. as a softer alternative to black or wood. A darker shade will seem somber.

1825 N. 6TH AVENUE, ALTOONA – LISTED BY DAN DISABATO 814-569-6324

DETAILS: NEW PRICE! $219,900 – Check out this beautiful, spacious and completely remodeled 5 bedroom, 2 full bathroom home located on a large lot in Altoona! This home has a brand new roof and furnace, with an updated modern kitchen with granite countertops, an new above ground pool with deck, fenced in yard, updated siding, central air, and new front stoop entrance… and a finished basement with two bedrooms, family room full bath and small office space.